Chef shares easy hack to chop onions without tears; watch

Keeping peeled onions in the fridge for 30 mins can prevent those tears while chopping. (Source: pixabay.com)

When you are chopping onions, a burning sensation in your eyes with tears rolling down the cheeks is inevitable. But there is a hack you can use to prevent this.

Chef Saransh Goila shared a simple trick to prevent those tears while chopping onions. Here’s what he suggested:

*Peel the onions and keep them in the freezer for 10 mins or in the fridge for 30 mins.

*Take the onions out. Do not chop the root end. Slice or chop around it and discard the root.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saransh Goila (@saranshgoila)

“We chop about 100kgs a day and this does the trick and yes you can also soak in cold water before chopping, that also works. I prefer the freezer though,” the chef wrote.

Also Read | How to store peanut butter at home correctly, according to a chef

“No hack is foolproof but I feel this is closest to being successful in making sure you don’t cry a lot!” he added.

Next time you chop onions, how about trying this?