Chef shares easy hack to chop onions without tears; watch

When you are chopping onions, a burning sensation in your eyes with tears rolling down the cheeks is inevitable. But there is a hack you can use to prevent this.
Chef Saransh Goila shared a simple trick to prevent those tears while chopping onions. Here’s what he suggested:
*Peel the onions and keep them in the freezer for 10 mins or in the fridge for 30 mins.
*Take the onions out. Do not chop the root end. Slice or chop around it and discard the root.
“We chop about 100kgs a day and this does the trick and yes you can also soak in cold water before chopping, that also works. I prefer the freezer though,” the chef wrote.
“No hack is foolproof but I feel this is closest to being successful in making sure you don’t cry a lot!” he added.
Next time you chop onions, how about trying this?
