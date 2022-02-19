How about this special ‘Khandeshi Chicken’ recipe for dinner tonight? (With a secret masala)

Weekend dinner preparations are usually about experimenting with some new and interesting dishes. While the ever-popular pasta dishes are interesting to cook and eat, there is no dearth of unique, Indian recipes that are bound to leave you licking your plate clean!

As such, when Chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to Instagram to share his recipe of Khandeshi Chicken, we couldn’t help but bring it to you. “Kick start your week with this authentic, masaledaar traditional recipe”, the Chef wrote on Instagram.

Take a look at the post here:

Detailed recipe for Khandeshi Chicken

Ingredients for the masala

Oil— 2 tbsps

Garlic cloves— 8-10

Ginger— 1 inch

2 medium sized onions— sliced finely

Cashews— 8-10

Coriander seeds— 2 tbsps

Cumin seeds— 1 tsp

Dried, dessicated coconut— 1/4th cup

Salt to taste

Method for the masala

*In a pan, add the oil and let it heat. Add the garlic, ginger, onions and saute it till it turns golden brown. Then add the cashews, coriander seeds, coconut, cumin and salt.

*Saute till golden brown, allow to cool.

*Then add half cup water to the mixture and grind to a fine paste. Keep aside.

Ingredients for the chicken curry

Chicken— 750 gms

Oil — 2 tbsps

Garlic— 2 tbsps, finely chopped

Green chillies— 2-3, finely chopped

Onions— 2-3, diced in small pieces

Salt to taste

Tomatoes— 2, finely chopped

Curry leaves— 1 sprig

Red chilli powder— 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder— ½ tsp

Coriander leaves— To garnish

Method to prepare the final dish:

*In a pan, add the oil and let it heat. Then add the minced garlic and green chillies and let it splutter.

*Add two finely chopped onions and saute until golden brown. Add salt and then the tomatoes. Cook until soft and pulpy.

*Now add a sprig of curry leaves, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and mix.

*Add the chicken to the pan and saute on high heat for the chicken to take on the colour of the masalas.

*Next, add the prepared special mixture that you had kept aside to the chicken. Mix in well and let it cook for a minute. Then, add 2 tsps of Khandeshi Garam Masala powder and mix in.

*Now, add 2 cups of water to the pan and then cook for 15-20 mins.

*To garnish, add freshly chopped coriander leaves.

In his Instagram post, Chef Sanjeev served the dish with fluffy rotis, raw onions and roasted green chillies. Additionally, here’s how you can make the special khandeshi garam masala, according to Chef Sanjeev’s YouTube channel. Take a look here:



Would you like to try this recipe at home? Let us know!

