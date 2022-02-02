Unwind yourself after a tiring day with a soothing cup of tulsi chai (recipe inside)

A cup of tea, or chai, is usually associated with a quick break and laughs shared over common camaraderie. The beverage connects people across regions and communities, and is especially enjoyed steaming hot during the cold winter months.

As such, would you like to try a soothing, warm and delicious chai recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor today? Enriched with the goodness of tulsi or holy basil leaves, this chai is bound to soothe you after a long, tiring day.

Take a look at the post shared by the chef on Instagram:

“Thande mausam mein tulsi wali chai ki chuski ke maza le is recipe ko follow karke,” he captioned the post.

Take a look at the detailed recipe and instructions, according to the Chef’s YouTube channel:

Ingredients

15-20 – Fresh holy basil leaves (tulsi)

1 inch – Ginger

5-6 – Black peppercorns

2 – Cloves

2 – Green cardamoms

1 tbsp – Tea leaves

3 cups – Milk

¼ cup – Chopped jaggery

Biscuits to serve

Method

*Coarsely pound ginger in a mortar with the help of a pestle. Add black peppercorns, cloves, and green cardamoms and pound again to a coarse mixture.

*Heat 1 cup of water in a deep pan. Add the crushed mixture and mix well. Add tea leaves, mix and let it come to a boil.

*Add the tulsi and mix well. Boil for 2-3 minutes.

*Stir in the milk and cook till it comes to a boil. Continue to boil for 3-4 minutes.

*Reduce the heat to medium and add jaggery and mix well. Cook till it comes to a boil or the jaggery melts.

*Switch the heat off and strain the tea into individual serving glasses.

*Serve hot with biscuits.

