Chef Sanjeev Kapoor to provide meals to frontline healthcare workers in Mumbai

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to Instagram to share how he is doing his bit to help COVID-19 warriors amid the second wave.

The chef has joined forces with World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organisation, and Taj Hotels to provide meals to frontline healthcare workers at Cooper Hospital and Sion Hospital in Mumbai.

“We will be expanding to Ahmedabad soon and Delhi is also in the pipeline. Thank you to all those who are working round the clock tirelessly to keep us safe,” Kapoor wrote.

He added, “Let us all also do our part and stay home and wear a mask properly if we must absolutely step out. Together we shall overcome this.”

World Central Kitchen also gave us a glimpse of the food that was being delivered to the hospitals — vegetable makhanwala with dhaniya pulao or coriander rice.

Not just Kapoor, other celebrity chefs have also come forward to offer relief amid the COVID crisis.

Chef Saransh Goila, for instance, has been curating a list of COVID meal providers across the country who are giving homecooked healthy food to patients.

Meanwhile, chef Vikas Khanna, based in New York, has also partnered with an organisation to disburse PPE kits and oxygen concentrators in India. So far, 5000 PPE kits and 50 oxygen concentrators have been sent to India.