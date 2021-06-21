Would you like to try mushroom cappuccino tonight?

What is better than sitting by your window, watching the rain, and enjoying a tasty and healthy soup in the monsoons? Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared an easy recipe for a mushroom soup topped with a frothy layer that gives it a complete cappuccino feel.

Mushrooms, edible fungi, are purely vegetarian and are available in various types, shapes and sizes. They are a great way to glam up your dishes. They are available in the following types – button, enoki, morel, oyster, shiitake, porcini, chanterelle, and portabella.

“Buy the ones with a firm texture and even colour with tightly-closed caps. If the gills are showing, it is an indication of age and they are probably past their prime.” the chef wrote along with the recipe.

Check out the recipe for mushroom cappuccino:

Ingredients

400g – Sliced button mushrooms

½ cup- Milk

2 tbsp – Butter

1 tbsp – Garlic

1 – onion, chopped

1 tbsp – salt

3 cups – vegetable stock

2 tbsp – Melted butter

A large pinch – white pepper powder

Cinnamon powder for sprinkling

Method

* Take a non-stick pan. Heat it and then add garlic and onion. Mix and sauté till it gets translucent, then add mushrooms and mix it well.

* Add salt, mix and sauté for one or two minutes. Then add three cups of vegetable stock and mix it well again.

* Add white pepper powder and mix well. Let the mixture come to a boil. Take the pan off the heat and set it aside to cool slightly.

* Transfer it into a blender jar and blend till it gets smooth.

* Transfer a portion of the soup into a bowl. Add milk and butter and whisk with a hand blender till it gets foamy.

* Transfer the remaining soup in serving cups and top up with the prepared foam. Sprinkle cinnamon powder on it. Serve hot.

When are you trying this recipe?