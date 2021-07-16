How about delicious Mexican burrito for brunch today?

Would you like to try the recipe today? (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor Recipe blog)

Mexico is known for its lip-smacking cuisine that also reflects the colourful, rich and festive culture of the country. Mexican food has many similarities with Indian food — it is hot, wholesome and there is a feast of flavours for every food lover. Other than that, like Indian cuisine, Mexican cuisine is also not just one single cuisine, but there is a variety.

Burrito is one of the most famous and everyone’s favourite Mexican meal stuffed with savoury deliciousness.

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared an easy recipe for making a summer vegetable burrito. “This burrito is lip-smackingly good!” he wrote in his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor)

Check out the recipe:

Ingredients

4 no – Refined flour tortillas

1 cup – Mozzarella cheese, grated

¼ cup – Summer vegetable mix

1 cup – Mexican rice

8 tbsp – Refried beans

1 cup – Pico De Gallo

½ cup – Sour cream

Roasted tomato salsa

Mango crumbled cheese salad

Method

* Take a hot tawa. Warm the tortillas on it and brush butter on them.

* Spread some Mexican rice on it and then add grated mozzarella, refried beans, summer vegetable mix, Pico De Gallo, and sour cream on each of them.

* Bring the sides of each tortilla toward the center of the filling. Fold the bottom of the tortilla up over the filling and continue to roll until it becomes a tight cylinder.

* Serve immediately with roasted tomato salsa and mango crumbled cheese salad.

When are you trying this recipe?