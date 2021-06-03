Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares easy recipe for healthy vegan paratha; watch

Vegan diet has been gaining a lot of attention lately as a way of eating healthy while protecting the planet. If you are new to this form of diet and looking for a healthy vegan meal, we have got you covered.

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared an easy recipe for making vegan parathas with tofu filling. “This delicious vegan parantha will fill your kitchen with a wonderful aroma,” he wrote.

Check out the recipe:

Ingredients

For dough

1½ cups – Whole wheat flour

1 tsp – Dried fenugreek leaves

Salt to taste

2-3 tbsp – Oil

½ cup – Water

For vegan paratha

2 tbsp – Oil

1 – Onion, chopped

1-2 – Green chillies

Salt to taste

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

½ tsp – Coriander powder

¼ tsp – Garam masala powder

½ tsp – Sugar

200 gm – Tofu

2 tbsp – Coriander leaves

½ – Lemon

Method

*In a bowl, add flour, dried fenugreek leaves, salt, oil and water. Knead the dough and set it aside for 10 minutes.

*In a pan, heat oil. Add the chopped onion and green chillies. Saute till translucent. Add some salt as per requirement, followed by red chilli powder, coriander powder,garam masala powder and sugar. Mix and allow it to cool. Empty it in a bowl.

*In the bowl, add grated tofu, lemon and coriander leaves. Mix the ingredients.

*Add portions of the mixture in each of the dough balls and roll. Make parathas and serve them hot.

When are you trying this recipe?