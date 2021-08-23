scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 23, 2021
Must Read

Satiate your cravings with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s onion patti samosa (recipe inside)

Keep Monday blues at bay by trying this recipe today

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 23, 2021 7:00:46 pm
samosaMake onion patti samosa at home. (Source: sanjeevkapoor/Instagram)

If you are bored of having the same kind of food daily and are looking for a delicious way to chase away those Monday blues, one way to lift your mood is by preparing something exciting in the kitchen. If you are wondering what to make, here is one simple but yummy dish that you can give a try — onion patti samosa.

Also Read |Malaika Arora’s mom shares recipe for a delicious snack from Kerala

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared the recipe for making this snack. Take a look:

Ingredients

3 – Medium onions finely chopped
8 – Samosa patti
1 tbsp – Oil to deep fry
½ tsp – Cumin seeds
2 – Green chillies chopped
½ inches- Ginger finely chopped
Salt to taste
½ tsp – Red chilli powder
1 tsp – Chaat masala
½ tsp – Cumin powder
Refined flour slurry as required
Tomato ketchup to serve

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Method

*Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds, green chillies and ginger, mix and sauté well. Add onions, mix and sauté till they turn translucent.

*Add salt and mix. Add chilli powder, chaat masala and cumin powder, mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

*Place a portion of onion mixture on each samosa patti and shape into samosa by sticking the edges with refined flour slurry.

*Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Deep-fry the samosas till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper.

*Serve hot with tomato ketchup.

When are you trying this?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From bling to athleisure: A look at Jennifer Lopez’s versatile wardrobe

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 23: Latest News

Advertisement