Satiate your cravings with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s onion patti samosa (recipe inside)

If you are bored of having the same kind of food daily and are looking for a delicious way to chase away those Monday blues, one way to lift your mood is by preparing something exciting in the kitchen. If you are wondering what to make, here is one simple but yummy dish that you can give a try — onion patti samosa.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared the recipe for making this snack. Take a look:

Ingredients

3 – Medium onions finely chopped

8 – Samosa patti

1 tbsp – Oil to deep fry

½ tsp – Cumin seeds

2 – Green chillies chopped

½ inches- Ginger finely chopped

Salt to taste

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – Chaat masala

½ tsp – Cumin powder

Refined flour slurry as required

Tomato ketchup to serve

Method

*Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds, green chillies and ginger, mix and sauté well. Add onions, mix and sauté till they turn translucent.

*Add salt and mix. Add chilli powder, chaat masala and cumin powder, mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

*Place a portion of onion mixture on each samosa patti and shape into samosa by sticking the edges with refined flour slurry.

*Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Deep-fry the samosas till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper.

*Serve hot with tomato ketchup.

When are you trying this?