I was pained to come across a Google translation describing millets as ‘chaara’, recalls chef Sanjeev Kapoor

This year has been declared the International Year of Millets, and rightly so. The growing inclination towards eating clean, sustainable, and gut-friendly foods that are also beneficial for the environment has brought millets into focus. As such, it is not surprising to find many chefs experimenting with millet, and many experts suggesting including this cereal in the diet. The latest personality to join the millet bandwagon is none other than chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who recently took to Facebook to share why the millet movement should only continue to grow.

“Millets are good for us. Two-three years back, I was pained to come across a Google translation describing millets as chaara or fodder. Humans used to eat millet before they were named an animal staple. So, if you truly want to take care of your health, have millets,” said Kapoor.

What are millets?

Talking about the various types of millets including jowar, bajra, ragi, and kodo, Kapoor — the caption of whose video read: ‘And here comes the moment of Pride for India, a time to acknowledge the crucial role of millets in our food and as a sustainable crop that is good for the climate, cultivator and consumer’ — said, “There is so much variety. These are not only good for us but for the environment, too. They use less water among other benefits.”

For the unversed, in 2018, India pitched a proposal to the UN to recognise International Year of Millets. Six years later, 2023 is going to be celebrated as the UN-designated International Year of Millets.

Millet consumption was greatly impacted by the Green Revolution of the 1960s, which focused on introducing high-yielding varieties of rice and wheat to increase food production in order to alleviate hunger and poverty, said Shauravi Malik and Meghana Narayan, Co-Founders, Wholsum Foods Pvt Ltd (maker of millet-based food brands Slurrp Farm and Millé). “While the production of wheat and rice doubled, the production of other indigenous food crops, such as millet, declined. Until recent years, that is,” Malik told indianexpress.com.

So, when are you beginning your millet journey?

