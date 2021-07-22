Tried cooking in an earthen pot? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares two ways to season it

Have you ever cooked in an earthen pot? (Source: pixabay)

Cooking in an earthen pot comes with a lot of benefits. Not only does it cook the food slowly, retaining its nutrient value, but it also keeps away the risk of metal seeping into your food.

Earthen pots are also heat-resistant. They retain oil and moisture in the food so you do not have to add unnecessary fat to make your dish tastier.

But before you start cooking in an earthen pot, you need to season it. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared two methods to prepare your pots. Try the following:

Seasoning an earthen pot

Method 1

*Soak the earthen pot for eight to 10 hours before using. Earthen pots are porous so soaking in water makes the moisture seep in which helps in steaming the food and retaining the heat.

*Take out the pot and place it on heat to season it. Add some water and let it come to boil.

*Discard the water. The earthen pot is now seasoned and ready to be used.

Method 2

*Add some whole wheat flour into the pot. Rub it on all sides. Rubbing the flour helps get rid of loose mud.

*Dust off the excess flour.

*Place the pot on flame. Let it heat till the flour turns black.

*Wipe the pot clean with a muslin cloth.

*Switch off the heat and allow the pot to cool completely. The pot is now ready to be used.

