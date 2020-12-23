Begin your day with this drink to improve digestion, detoxify the body

Sanjeev Kapoor suggested having a glass of warm lemon water with fenugreek seeds. (representative image, source: getty images) Sanjeev Kapoor suggested having a glass of warm lemon water with fenugreek seeds. (representative image, source: getty images)

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor had sometime back shared tips to make a healthy drink and consume it every morning to detoxify the body and improve digestion.

In an Instagram post, Kapoor advised having “a glass of warm lemon water with one teaspoon of soaked fenugreek seeds every day in the morning”. He added it will help “improve digestion and may aid in weight loss.” “It also acts as a great detoxifier for the body!” he captioned the post.

Take a look:

Health benefits of lemon water

Lemon water has a lot of health benefits. To begin with, it keeps the body hydrated. Lemon is a good source of vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps with dry skin and skin damage. Vitamin C also helps boost immunity.

Besides, a glass of lemon water in the morning acts as a laxative and helps with constipation. Again, a component of citric acid in lemon, citrate, is also known to make the urine less acidic and break up small kidney stones so that they can be flushed out from the body, reducing the risk of developing kidney stones.

Health benefits of fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek or what we know as methi owes its health benefits to the protein, minerals, vitamins and fibre it contains. It is known to have antioxidant, anticarcinogenic, and antidiabetic properties. It further relieves constipation, lowers cholesterol levels and the risk of heart ailments.

How about adding this drink to your daily diet?

