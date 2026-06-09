Chef Sanjeev Kapoor says airline food is chilled and then reheated: ‘You may not get fresh…’

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who has personally prepared meals for the airline industry, shared an insider’s view of the meals available on flights. “When you are travelling at the height of 35-40,000 feet, your olfactory senses are subdued. So, you tend to find food less tasty as you are dehydrated. So, we have to treat food accordingly. From a safety point of view, the food is made, chilled, and then reheated. It’s not that it is prepared and sent right away,” he told ANI on its YouTube podcast.

According to Kapoor, airline food is highly regulated even more than restaurants and hotels. “There are many things that have to be kept in mind…so a lot of science goes in. It is evolving. Earlier, equipment was an issue… now that’s not the case… you can also get a cappuccino on the flight…Things won’t go bad. Airline food is highly regulated. It is even more regulated than hotels and restaurants. It’s not easy. You may not get fresh food, but it won’t be stale.”