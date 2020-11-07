Try chef Pooja Dhingra’s PMS chocolate cake recipe to satiate sugar cravings

Many women crave chocolate during PMS. (Source: pixabay)

Food cravings are common in PMS (premenstrual syndrome), and chocolate is something that we crave the most. This is due to fluctuations in the levels of hormones estrogen and progesterone, studies have shown.

Instead of having a regular chocolate bar, how about satiating your cravings by baking a cake? Chef Pooja Dhingra just shared an easy PMS-special cake recipe on Instagram. Check it out:

Ingredients

200 g – Dark chocolate (or callebaut 55 per cent)

200g – Butter (regular salted)

150g – Jaggery Powder (can use castor/brown sugar)

4 – Eggs

80g – Flour

1 tsp – Ashwagandha powder

Method

* Melt the chocolate and butter over a hot water bath or in the microwave.

* Add the jaggery/sugar and Ashwagandha powder and whisk well.

* Once cool, add eggs one at a time and whisk well.

* Now fold in the flour.

* Transfer to an eight-inch cake tin, bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 18-20 minutes or till it is baked properly.

Try this the next time you crave chocolate during PMS.

