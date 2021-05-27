Chef makes Bengali-style phuckas on MasterChef Australia with a twist

Indian food is turning out to be a hit on MasterChef Australia’s latest season. While a contestant recently won the judges’ praise with her desi platter, another homechef left them impressed by making ‘phuchkas’, a Bengali street food special.

In the latest episode, Kishwar Chowdhury from Bangladesh paid tribute to her roots by making phuchkas out of potatoes. Explaining the process, she wrote on Instagram, “…parboiling some potatoes I could scoop out the inside and deep fry the outer shell. This looked exactly like a “phuchka” (paani puri) shell which is usually made with AP flour and semolina. I stuffed these with spiced potato and chickpeas and served with my sweet and spicy tamarind sauce.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishwar Chowdhury (@kishwar_chowdhury)

Given that the contestants had to make a dish based on one ingredient of their choice, Chowdhury also used potato to make samosas and chotpoti, a vegan chickpea and potato mixture.

Speaking about her love for Bengali street food, the chef wrote in another social media post, “Bengali street food, whether it be in Kolkata or Dhaka, is one of the things that pulls me back to my parent’s homeland every year. Everything comes with the spiciest, glossiest tamarind chutney or tamarind water to dunk your little fuckas in. I miss Dhaka…I miss Kolkata…I can’t wait to resume my street food adventures again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishwar Chowdhury (@kishwar_chowdhury)

This is not the first time Chowdhury made Bengali dishes. Earlier, she also grabbed attention by making ‘macher jhol’ or fish curry, kosha mangsho or Bengali chicken curry, and ‘chingri bhorta’ or mashed shrimp, among other delicacies.