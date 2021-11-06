Chef shares tips and tricks to make perfect laccha parathas; recipe inside

Laccha paratha is a multi-layered flatbread that is quite popular in North India. The roti is pleated and then folded like a pinwheel. To make this, you just need four simple ingredients–all-purpose flour, semolina, sugar and salt.

But before you start the process it is important to keep some dos and don’ts in mind to be able to make just the perfect laccha parathas.

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur shared some tips and tricks you can follow while making these parathas. Watch:

*After you prepare the dough, make sure to rest it to get the perfect lacchas.

*Once you roll the laccha and prepare dough balls, rest it in the fridge for 10-15 mins to allow the butter to settle.

*You can make laccha paratha on an iron tawa. You can also make the bread by placing it inside a pressure cooker.

*In case you want to prepare the parathas in advance, keep them half-cooked, place a butter paper on top and once they cool down, keep them in the deep freezer. This way, you should be able to use the parathas for two-three weeks.

Here’s the chef’s recipe for making the perfect laccha parathas on a tawa without tandoor:

When are you trying this?

