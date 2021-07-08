Tea time snack: Enjoy tangy channa dal namkeen today (recipe inside)

July 8, 2021 6:20:31 pm
There is nothing like a good snack to make tea time more interesting. And if you have been looking for something spicy and tangy to much on with your cuppa, then humble channa dal namkeen has got you covered. Easy to make and delicious to taste, you just cannot say no to it!
Chef Kunal Kapur recently shared an absolutely delicious recipe for the same on his Instagram page.
Check it out below:
Ingredients:
Channa dal – 2 cups
Baking soda – 2 tsp
Water – 1 lt
Kitchen duster for drying
Oil – to fry
For masala
Heeng – ¾ tsp
Salt – ¾ tsp
Black salt – ¾ tsp
Amchur – 1 tbsp
Mint leaves – 1½ tbsp
Chilli powder -1 tsp
Recipe:
- In a pan, fry the channa dal.
- Drain out the excess oil and set aside.
- Mix the heeng, salt, black salt, amchur, mint leaves and chilli powder.
- Add the fried channa to the mix and mix well.
- Plate it up and serve!
This recipe is sure to leave you salivating for more!
