scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Must Read

Tea time snack: Enjoy tangy channa dal namkeen today (recipe inside)

Chef Kunal Kapur recently shared an absolutely delicious recipe for channa dal namkeen; check it out

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 8, 2021 6:20:31 pm
Dal namkeen, dal, snacksWould you like to try this special recipe? (Source: Pixabay)

There is nothing like a good snack to make tea time more interesting. And if you have been looking for something spicy and tangy to much on with your cuppa, then humble channa dal namkeen has got you covered. Easy to make and delicious to taste, you just cannot say no to it!

Chef Kunal Kapur recently shared an absolutely delicious recipe for the same on his Instagram page.

Check it out below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Kapur (@chefkunal)

Ingredients:

Channa dal – 2 cups
Baking soda – 2 tsp
Water – 1 lt
Kitchen duster for drying
Oil – to fry

For masala

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Heeng – ¾ tsp
Salt – ¾ tsp
Black salt – ¾ tsp
Amchur – 1 tbsp
Mint leaves – 1½ tbsp
Chilli powder -1 tsp

Recipe:

  • In a pan, fry the channa dal.
  • Drain out the excess oil and set aside.
  • Mix the heeng, salt, black salt, amchur, mint leaves and chilli powder.
  • Add the fried channa to the mix and mix well.
  • Plate it up and serve!

This recipe is sure to leave you salivating for more!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Neetu Kapoor
On Neetu Kapoor’s birthday, a look at her classy and evergreen style

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 08: Latest News

Advertisement