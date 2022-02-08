Chef pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar with unique fruit artwork

Lovingly known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, leaving behind the country in a state of shock and sorrow. As such, tributes for the singer continue to pour in; and one unique tribute is by chef Jitender.

The culinary expert created an exquisite portrait of the late singer along with the words ‘Meri awaaz hi meri pehchaan hai,’ written in Hindi on a watermelon.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jitender (@chefjiten_india)

He took to Instagram to share the tribute and captioned it: “RIP ‘Nightingale of India’… You leave a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember you as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people .. Om Shanti”.

Previously, he had created a carving of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s face on a watermelon in 2019. He has also created carvings of well-known personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose and Chandra Shekhar Azad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jitender (@chefjiten_india)

He also shared a video in which he can be seen carving the fruit using food carving tools.

Chef Jitender shared a video of the carving (Source: Chef Jitender/Instagram Stories) Chef Jitender shared a video of the carving (Source: Chef Jitender/Instagram Stories)

According to the chef‘s Instagram handle, he likes to use his culinary skills to make unique food art. He specifically uses a watermelon due to its in-depth, multilayered colour of the flesh and the rind. The chef has mentioned that he likes to make creative use of fruits and vegetables that are easily available to him.

Chef Vicky Ratnani also appreciated the chef’s efforts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Vicky Ratnani (@vickythechef)

“Well done chef,” he wrote on his Instagram.

What do you think of this artwork?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!