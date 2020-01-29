From my pantry: Chef Jatin Mallick on his favourite ingredient

Chef Jatin Mallick Chef Jatin Mallick

Good catch: One ingredient that I have been using a lot lately is fish of any kind — salmon, mackeral, rohu. Fish is so versatile; it can be used in salads, sandwiches, main course. I’m a very lazy cook when I’m cooking for myself, so I always make something simple, with pasta or eggs, or I make sandwiches with anything, even leftovers. Sometimes, I just baste the fish in light sauces and grill it. If there is leftover fish, I simply flake it and mix it with some pasta and maybe sprinkle some Himalayan pink salt on top of it. That is delicious.

I’m particularly enjoying sea bass right now. What I like to do is fry it in a pan till it has a crisp skin. Then in the same pan I char some broccoli, and I make some lemon butter salt, tossed with capers and some herbs, and put it all together in a dish.

Crusted sea bass at Tres, a restaurant in Delhi, that specialises in European cuisine Crusted sea bass at Tres, a restaurant in Delhi, that specialises in European cuisine

Finding fish: Even though I grew up eating fish, the first time that I had any major exposure to it was when I was working in Goa in the ’90s. We had fish everyday, whether in a curry or fried, and initially, I really enjoyed it. If you have leftover fish curry, you can drop an egg in it and have that for breakfast. I love the old-school Goan fish curry and rawa-fried pomfret. I also love the way fish is prepared down south.

Sea to plate: The crusted sea bass that we serve at Tres has been a menu staple since we started in 2012. It’s a very popular dish. The fish itself doesn’t have a very “fishy” taste, so that appeals to customers here. The appreciation for fish is slowly growing in Delhi, although fish like mackeral, pearl spot and ladyfish, which are all so juicy and tasty, won’t appeal to customers here.

Jatin Mallick is chef and co-owner of Tres

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App