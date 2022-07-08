Prevent curd from curdling when adding to gravies with these hacks

July 8, 2022 8:50:36 pm
Curd is often added to gravies and curries to enhance the taste of the dish. It is also the primary ingredient in recipes like curd-rice and kadhi.
However, curd may curdle on being added to gravy-based dishes, spoiling the taste and appearance of the dish.
As such, MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria recently took to Instagram to share some tips one needs to be mindful of when adding curd to gravies. Take a look.
“Just follow this simple tip to ensure your curd does not curdle when you add it to gravies and curries,” she captioned the post.
According to Bhadouria, these tips will help:
*Always whisk the curd properly and ensure there are no lumps.
*When adding curd, the flame should be on simmering, or switched off. The curry or gravy should not be at boiling point.
*As soon as you add curd, whisk till the entire content is incorporated into the gravy.
