Chef Floyd Cardoz of Bombay Canteen passes away after testing positive for COVID-19: Report

He was admitted in a hospital in New York. (Source: Floyd Cardoz/ Instagram) He was admitted in a hospital in New York. (Source: Floyd Cardoz/ Instagram)

Celebrated chef Floyd Cardoz, culinary director of the famed Bombay Canteen, passed away after testing positive for COVID-19, PTI has reported citing family sources. He was 59. He was the co-owner of Bombay Canteen and O Pedro, and had launched a new venture, the Bombay Sweet Shop.

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Co-Founder, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, on March 25, 2020 in New Jersey, USA. He is survived by his mother Beryl, wife Barkha and sons Justin and Peter. Floyd tested positive for Covid 19, in USA, on March 18th and was being treated for the same at Mountainside Medical Centre, New Jersey, USA,” spokesperson for Hunger Inc. Hospitality said in a statement.

A week earlier, Cardoz had shared a post informing people that he was admitted in a hospital in New York and was feeling feverish. He had also reassured that it was merely a precautionary measure. “Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York. I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters. I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt”

Later, Bombay Canteen too had put out a statement on similar lines. “Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Culinary Director, Hunger Inc was admitted into hospital in New York with a viral fever. Chef Floyd who was earlier in Mumbai left the city on March 8th for New York via Frankfurt airport. He is being closely monitored for his condition and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

He had trained as a biochemist before he discovered his real passion – in a restaurant kitchen and had moved to

New York after attending culinary school in Switzerland.

(With inputs from PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd