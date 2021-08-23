How to rectify excess salt in a dish and other cooking hacks from Chef Damu’s kitchen

Cooking is an art, and the final dish is an amalgamation of flavours and techniques. However, it does not matter if you you are a beginner or a pro, sometimes a few basic things, if not done the right way, can ruin the entire dish. So what should you do in such a scenario? Instead of panicking and wasting the entire dish, try some easy and effective cooking hacks!

Celebrity chef K Damodharan, fondly called Damu, enjoys a huge fanbase when it comes to his culinary expertise. And here, we have some super helpful tips from him.

The chef, who specialises in a mix of traditional and modern cooking, shared a couple of tips on his Instagram page.

What if your dish is too salty?

Just mix two teaspoon sugar, ½ teaspoon coriander powder, one teaspoon lemon juice and add to the dish. So easy.

How to reduce sourness in a dish?

According to the 2010 Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by a single individual, one should add a few crushed green chillies to balance out the sourness.

What are the kitchen hacks you swear by?