How to rectify excess salt in a dish and other cooking hacks from Chef Damu’s kitchen

August 23, 2021 8:50:09 pm
Cooking is an art, and the final dish is an amalgamation of flavours and techniques. However, it does not matter if you you are a beginner or a pro, sometimes a few basic things, if not done the right way, can ruin the entire dish. So what should you do in such a scenario? Instead of panicking and wasting the entire dish, try some easy and effective cooking hacks!
Celebrity chef K Damodharan, fondly called Damu, enjoys a huge fanbase when it comes to his culinary expertise. And here, we have some super helpful tips from him.
The chef, who specialises in a mix of traditional and modern cooking, shared a couple of tips on his Instagram page.
What if your dish is too salty?
View this post on Instagram
Just mix two teaspoon sugar, ½ teaspoon coriander powder, one teaspoon lemon juice and add to the dish. So easy.
How to reduce sourness in a dish?
View this post on Instagram
According to the 2010 Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by a single individual, one should add a few crushed green chillies to balance out the sourness.
What are the kitchen hacks you swear by?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-