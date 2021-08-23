scorecardresearch
How to rectify excess salt in a dish and other cooking hacks from Chef Damu’s kitchen

Count on these easy tips that we found on celebrity chef Damu's Instagram page

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 23, 2021 8:50:09 pm
cookingHere are some simple tips to save your day. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Cooking is an art, and the final dish is an amalgamation of flavours and techniques. However, it does not matter if you you are a beginner or a pro, sometimes a few basic things, if not done the right way, can ruin the entire dish. So what should you do in such a scenario? Instead of panicking and wasting the entire dish, try some easy and effective cooking hacks!

Celebrity chef K Damodharan, fondly called Damu, enjoys a huge fanbase when it comes to his culinary expertise. And here, we have some super helpful tips from him.

The chef, who specialises in a mix of traditional and modern cooking, shared a couple of tips on his Instagram page.

What if your dish is too salty?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chef Damu (@chef_damu)

Just mix two teaspoon sugar, ½ teaspoon coriander powder, one teaspoon lemon juice and add to the dish. So easy.

How to reduce sourness in a dish?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chef Damu (@chef_damu)

According to the 2010 Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by a single individual, one should add a few crushed green chillies to balance out the sourness.

What are the kitchen hacks you swear by?

