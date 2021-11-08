Chef Damu conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award in London

Chef Kothandaraman Damodaran, fondly known as chef Damu, has been conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Global Food, Hospitality and Tourism Achievements Award-2021 in London.

Instituted by the World Tamil Organisation (WTO-UK), the ceremony held at the House of Commons in the British Parliament on November 5 saw the first-of-its-kind award presented to the veteran in the catering industry.

The chef then also took to Instagram to share a video showcasing glimpses from the ceremony.

“Proud to have received this Lifetime Achievement award in London. Thank everyone who are and have been part of my journey,” he wrote along with the post.

The chef’s career spans over 40 years, and he has received more than 100 awards. He also holds three Guinness Records including the longest cooking marathon by a single individual in 2010. He is currently the President of South Indian Chef Association and is also a member of the World Association of Cooks Society.

The 67-year-old also holds a PhD in hotel management. As per the chef’s Facebook page, he is the first person to receive his honorary doctorate in hotel management from the Institute of Hotel Management, Taramani, Chennai.

He is specialised in instant recipe masalas, and has invented about 15 masalas for housewives, as per the page.

He has also authored 17 cookbooks including Damodharan’s “Food Production Theory” for Hotel Management students, which was later introduced to all Hotel Management colleges and Institutes in India.

Chef Damu, a popular face on television cookery shows, loves to travel and explore world cuisine. “He has travelled extensively all over the world to learn and understand the various food habits and cuisines of people around the world,” the page reads.

