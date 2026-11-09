Balushahi is a famous North Indian sweet known for its golden colour, crispy outside and soft, flaky layers inside. Mildly sweet and rich in flavour, the sweet is usually enjoyed during festivals, weddings, and special occasions.

“Its exact origin is not clearly recorded,” Umesh Singh, Executive Chef, Novotel New Delhi City Centre, says. He notes that the sweet is believed to have developed from traditional fried preparations made using flour, ghee, and sugar syrup that were popular in Indian royal kitchens.

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“Over time, Balushahi became a popular mithai for festivals, weddings and family celebrations. A similar sweet is also popular in South India, where it is known as badusha,” he adds.