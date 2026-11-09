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Balushahi is a famous North Indian sweet known for its golden colour, crispy outside and soft, flaky layers inside. Mildly sweet and rich in flavour, the sweet is usually enjoyed during festivals, weddings, and special occasions.
“Its exact origin is not clearly recorded,” Umesh Singh, Executive Chef, Novotel New Delhi City Centre, says. He notes that the sweet is believed to have developed from traditional fried preparations made using flour, ghee, and sugar syrup that were popular in Indian royal kitchens.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“Over time, Balushahi became a popular mithai for festivals, weddings and family celebrations. A similar sweet is also popular in South India, where it is known as badusha,” he adds.
What gives Balushahi its distinctive flaky texture?
The secret to a well-made balushahi lies in the contrast between its crisp, outer layer and soft, flaky centre. Its ingredients and cooking technique play an important role in achieving this texture.
Prepared using refined flour, ghee, and curd, the sweet requires careful handling of the dough. “One of the most important steps is mixing ghee properly into the flour. This process is traditionally called moyan. It helps create the flaky and crumbly texture,” explains Chef Singh.
“The dough should not be kneaded too much, as excessive kneading can make the balushahi hard. It is then gently shaped into small round discs with a slight depression in the centre,” he adds.
Another important step is slow frying.
“Balushahi is fried on low to medium heat so that it cooks evenly from inside while developing a golden and crispy outer layer. Finally, it is dipped in sugar syrup, which gives it a light sweetness and shiny coating,” Chef Singh explains.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.