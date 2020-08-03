Raksha Bandhan special breakfast: Cheesy paneer pizza pockets with sooji

Make spicy and cheesy paneer pizza pockets. (Source: mintsrecipes/Instagram) Make spicy and cheesy paneer pizza pockets. (Source: mintsrecipes/Instagram)

Bored with your regular breakfast? What if you could make a combination of a crunchy snack with the flavours of pizza? If you are looking for breakfast options on this special day to treat your sibling, here is a simple recipe for making spicy and cheesy paneer pizza pockets that you can eat with a sauce or dip of your choice.

Try this recipe by Indian food blogger Reshu Drolia, courtesy her blog Minstrecipes.

Ingredients

1½ cup – Semolina/sooji

½ cup – Curd

Salt to taste

⅓ cup – Wheat flour

1 cup – Paneer (cottage cheese), mashed

2 tbsp – Red bell pepper

2 tbsp – Yellow bell pepper

2 tbsp – Green capsicum

½ tsp – Garlic, grated

2 tbsp – Onion (chopped)

Coriander leaves, chopped

¾ cup – Mozzarella cheese

½ tsp – Black pepper powder

Chilli flakes (optional)

Mixed herbs (as required)

1 tsp – Oil, and for frying

Method

* Take sooji in a bowl. Add curd and salt to taste. Add wheat flour (for binding). Mix all the ingredients and knead a dough. Set it aside for 15 minutes.

* In another bowl, take paneer. Add red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper and green capsicum. Now add garlic, onion and coriander leaves, followed by mozzarella cheese, black pepper powder and salt to taste. You can also add some chilli flakes and mixed herbs or just oregano. Mix all the ingredients well.

* Add little water to the sooji dough and knead so that it becomes soft. Add some chopped coriander leaves, and chilli flakes (optional) and mixed herbs. Mix well.

* Add little oil to the dough and knead again.

* Take a big portion of the dough and roll it. Now cut it into squares. Divide each square from the middle for making the pocket.

* Take one square dough in a plate and put some paneer stuffing in it. Take one side of the square and roll it over to cover the paneer and close the edges. Seal the edges using a fork. Use the rest of the dough to make similar paneer pizza pockets.

* Heat oil in a pan for frying. Fry the pizza pockets until golden brown on medium-high flame. Serve.

