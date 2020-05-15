Missing cheesy nachos? All you need is 5 minutes

A plate of tortilla nachos with melted cheese sauce, onions, tomato, black olives, salsa, and sour cream. (Photo: Getty) A plate of tortilla nachos with melted cheese sauce, onions, tomato, black olives, salsa, and sour cream. (Photo: Getty)

There’s nothing like munching on a bowl of yummy tortilla chips topped with cheese, olives, corn and jalapenos while catching your favourite movie or series. So if you are looking for that perfect snack to binge this weekend, you are at the right place. Ahead, we tell you how to make cheesy nachos in five minutes (yes, you read that right!). Check out the recipe below.

Ingredients

1 – Packet of tortilla chips or nachos

4 – Cheese slices

1 – Chopped onion

1 – Chopped tomato

1/2 cup – Boiled corn

2 tbsp – Lemon juice

A pinh – Oregano

Sauces (optional)

Steps

*Spread open a packet of tortilla chips on a microwave-safe plate and top it with roughly broken cheese slices. Ensure that it is spread evenly

*Place it in the microwave for 30 seconds so that the cheese melts. In a bowl, take chopped onions, tomatoes and boiled corn. Mix together.

*Add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice along with a pinch of herb seasoning and oregano to the bowl. Drizzle this spread on the tortillas. you can also garnish it with barbecue sauce or mint/basic mayonnaise.

*Top it with crushed tortilla chips!

