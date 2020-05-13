Missing cheesy fries? Make it at home with this easy recipe

You’ll be amazed at how great of a snack it makes for your evening! (Photo: Getty) You’ll be amazed at how great of a snack it makes for your evening! (Photo: Getty)

Miss sitting in a cafe with a friend while you both enjoy a large tub of cheesy fries with cold coffee? We miss that too! And while nothing scores above and beyond fries (true fries lovers will agree with us!) here’s an easy recipe that will come as a comfort food rescue! Check it out below.

Try a cup of this coffee mug cake; here’s the recipe

Have you heard of ballerina tea? Here’s why it could be a weight-loss component

Ingredients

2 medium-sized potatoes

3-4 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon of butter

1 tablespoon of oil

1/2 teaspoon of red chilli flakes

chopped of coriander

100 grams of mozzarella cheese (grated)

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper powder

Steps

*Begin by chopping two medium-sized potatoes into thin french-fries like slices. Alongside, finely chop 3-4 cloves of garlic.

*Once it is done, set a flat pan on medium flame and to it add a tablespoon of vegetable oil and a tablespoon of butter. Add the chopped potatoes and garlic. Give it a good stir and let it shallow fry for a good 5 minutes.

*Next, add 1/2 teaspoon of red chilli flakes along with 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper powder to the pan. Give it a good stir and add a handful of freshly chopped coriander.

*Allow it all to fry while it is covered and grate 100 grams of mozzarella cheese. Meanwhile, add salt to taste and once you see the fries have slightly turned golden brown, add the cheese.

*Mix well and, on low flame, let the cheese melt. Garnish it with freshly chopped coriander and a hint of oregano.

*Serve it with a dip.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd