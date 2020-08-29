Indulge in cheesy baked pasta sandwich this weekend; recipe inside

Make baked pasta sandwich with simple ingredients. (Source: mintsrecipes/Instagram)

If you are in the mood for some indulgence this weekend, look no further for we bring you the perfect blend of creamy and cheesy sandwich and pasta in one dish. And to make this, you just need some easily available ingredients.

So this weekend, try making sumptuous baked pasta sandwich with this simple recipe, courtesy food blogger Reshu Drolia, who shared the method on Instagram. Watch:

Ingredients

2 tbsp and 1 tbsp – Butter

1 tbsp – Crushed garlic

2 tbsp – All-purpose flour

Milk as required

Grated cheese as required

1 litre – Water

1 tbsp and 1/2 tsp – Salt

Pasta as needed

2-3 tbsp – Onion, chopped

2 tbsp – Carrot, fine chopped

1 tbsp – French beans, fine chopped

1/3 cup – Corn, boiled

1 tbsp – Capsicum, fine chopped

2 tbsp – Pizza pasta sauce

3/4 tsp – Black pepper

2 tbsp – Mayonnaise

White bread slices as required

Method

* Heat a pan and add two tbsp butter and allow it to melt properly.

* Add crushed garlic and mix well.

* After saute, add the flour and mix. Saute on low flame four about two minutes.

* Now add milk gradually as you keep stirring till it reaches medium-thick consistency.

* Now add some grated cheese as per your taste and mix. Your white sauce is ready. Set it aside.

*In another pan, add water and bring it to boil. Add salt, followed by the pasta. Boil till the pasta becomes soft.

* Once the pasta is boiled, strain the water.

* Add one tbsp butter and add onion. Saute for a few minutes on high flame.

* Now add carrots, beans, capsicum and corn. Saute for a few minutes.

* Now add the white sauce to the veggies. Add pizza pasta sauce and mix.

* Add black pepper powder and salt and mix again. Add some oregano and chilli flakes (optional).

* Take out a portion of the veggies. In the remaining mixture, add half of the boiled pasta and mix well. Add salt as per taste and mayonnaise, and mix.

Baked sandwich

* Take a slice of white bread and spread the veg mixture on it. Add some grated mozzarella cheese on top. Cover it with another slice of bread. On top, evenly spread some pizza pasta sauce. To this, add the pasta in veg mixture. Add some grated cheese on top. You can also add some olives.

* Grease a baking pan with oil and place the sandwich on it. Bake the sandwich at 200 degrees for about 15-20 mins. Once baked, transfer it from the tray to a serving plate.

Isn’t this mouthwatering?

