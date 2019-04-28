Cheesecake recipes: Mango, Lemon, Java Plum; which flavour would you like to try this summer?

Summers and fruit-flavoured cheesecakes go hand-in-hand. Moist, light and tender, they are the best way to show off summer’s gorgeous fruits. We would suggest that you stay away from the packaged bakery cakes with candied fruits and try homemade cheesecakes this season. They can be stored in the fridge for two to three days and can serve as a great treat for anyone – young or old.

Considering not each one of you might be a baking guru, we bring you these easy recipes that you can try at the comfort of your home, without hitting the panic button.

Mango Cheesecake

Ingredients:

For the base

125g – Coconut flakes

125g – Oatmeal

400g – Almonds

125g – Dates

For the cream

400g – Cashews

125g – Coconut

125 ml – Coconut milk

125 ml – Liquid coconut oil

125 ml – Lime juice

60g – Coconut sugar

5g – Tonka bean

200g – Mango

15g – Lime juice

Method:



* To prepare, soak the cashews, almonds and dates in separate bowls for at least 4 hours. Lay out a small springform pan (18 or 16 cm in diameter) with baking paper.

* Peel the mango, cut from the stone and finely puree with 1 tbsp lime juice. Set aside.

* For the base, drain the almonds and dates well. Add the coconut flakes, oatmeal and dates to the blender or crusher and puree until a firm mass is formed. Here you are allowed to leave larger pieces. Put the almond paste in the springform pan and press firmly.

* Drain the cashews. Add the coconut milk and lime juice to the blender or crusher and blend well until a smooth, creamy mass is obtained. Add the coconut, coconut oil and coconut blossom sugar and puree further. If the mass is too thick, add some water, coconut milk or lime juice. It should not be liquid, but it should not contain any more pieces.

* Fill the cashew cream into the springform. Now sprinkle the puree mango on a spoonful and fold in the shape of a fork. Place the cheesecake in the freezer until the mixture has solidified (about 5 hours). Allow to thaw for about 10 to 15 minutes before consumption.

Java plum cheesecake

Ingredients:

For filling

4 cup – Cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup – Sugar

4 – Large eggs

1 cup – Sour cream

1 tbsp – Lemon peel, finely grated

2 tsp – Vanilla extract

For plums

3/4 cup – Orange juice

1/2 cup – Red currant jelly

1/4 cup – Golden brown sugar

3 1/4-inch – Fresh ginger slices

6 – Large purple plums, halved, pitted, cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges

Method:

For the filling

* Set oven temperature to 300°F (148°C). Using electric mixer, beat cream cheese in a large bowl until smooth. Beat in sugar. Beat in eggs just until blended. Mix in sour cream, lemon peel and vanilla.

* Pour filling into crust-lined pan. Bake until sides of cheesecake puff slightly and centre is just set (about 1 hour 15 minutes). Turn the oven off and leave the cake in it with door slightly open for 30 minutes.

* Transfer cake to rack. Run a small knife between the crust and pan. Let it cool for about 3 hours (cake may crack slightly as it cools). Cover and refrigerate it overnight.

For the plums

* Whisk orange juice, jelly, brown sugar and ginger in a heavy large skillet over medium-high heat until jelly dissolves. Add plums. Bring mixture to a boil.

* Reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer gently until plums are just tender but still hold shape, for about 3 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer plums to a large plate and cool.

* Boil cooking liquid until thickened to syrup consistency, about 7 minutes. Plums and syrup can be prepared 4 hours in advance. Cover separately and refrigerate.

* Release pan sides from cheesecake. Arrange plums in concentric circles atop cheesecake, covering completely. Brush some syrup over plums. Cut cake into wedges. Serve with remaining syrup.

Lemon Cheesecake

Ingredients:

For the crust

302g – Vanilla wafer crumbs

112g – Salted butter, melted

39g – Sugar

For the cheesecake

678g – Cream cheese, room temperature

207g – Sugar

24g – All purpose flour

240ml – Sour cream

45ml – Lemon juice

1 tbsp – Lemon zest

4 – Large eggs, room temperature

For the lemon curd

90 ml – Lemon juice

1 tbsp – Grated lemon zest

138g – Sugar

6 – Large egg yolks

65g – Salted butter

For whipped cream

180 ml – Heavy whipping cream, cold

43g – Powdered sugar

1/2 tsp – Vanilla extract

Method:



For the crust

* Preheat the oven to 325°F (163°C). Line a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper in the bottom and grease the sides.

* Mix the crust ingredients until well combined and press the mixture into the bottom and up the sides of the springform pan.

* Bake the crust for 10 minutes, then set aside to cool.

* Cover the outsides of the pan with an aluminum foil to prepare it for a water bath.

For the filling

* Reduce oven temperature to 300°F (148°C).

* In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar and flour on low speed until well combined and smooth. Be sure to use low speed to reduce the amount of air added to the batter, which can cause cracks. Scrape down the sides of the bowl.

* Add the sour cream, lemon juice and lemon zest and mix on low speed until well combined.

* Add eggs one at a time, mixing slowly to combine. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed to make sure everything is well combined.

* Pour the cheesecake batter into the crust and spread evenly.

* Place the springform pan inside another larger pan. Fill the outside pan with enough warm water to go about halfway up the sides of the springform pan. The water should not go above the top edge of the aluminum foil on the springform pan.

* Bake the cheesecake for 65 minutes.

* Turn off the oven and leave the cheesecake in oven with the door closed for 15 minutes. Do not open the door or you will release the heat.

* Crack open the oven door after 15 minutes and leave the cheesecake in the oven for another 20 minutes. This process helps the cheesecake cool slowly and prevent cracks.

* Remove from oven and let it sit on the counter for 15 minutes, then remove the pan from the water bath and remove aluminum foil. Refrigerate cheesecake until completely cooled and firm for 6-7 hours.

For the lemon curd

* While cheesecake cools, make the lemon curd. Combine all ingredients in a double boiler, or in a metal bowl over a pot of simmering water. Do not boil the water. Occasionally, lift the bowl off the pot to release the steam.

* Heat while whisking constantly until the mixture thickens and reaches 160°F (71°C). Refrigerate until cool and thickened.

For assembling it

* When the cheesecake is cool and firm, remove from the springform pan and set on a serving plate.

* To make the whipped cream, add heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla extract to a mixing bowl fitted with the whisk attachment and whip until stiff peaks form.

* Pipe swirls of whipped cream around the edge of the cheesecake and then spread the lemon curd in an even layer on top.

* Refrigerate cheesecake until ready to serve.