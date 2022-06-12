Dreaming of a cheesecake? Now make one at home (recipe inside)

A creamy dessert that melts in your mouth and leaves you wanting for more… Is that something that is making you salivate? Well, then it is time to satiate your taste buds by preparing cheesecake at home. Nothing matches the absolute satisfaction and pure bliss that a cheesecake brings; and it has the potency of enhancing your mood, too.

Here’s a mouthwatering recipe of an easy no-bake Oreo cheesecake that is creamy and smooth.

Ingredients:

Oreo biscuit

Butter

Cream cheese

Powdered sugar

Whipping cream

Add some crushed oreo pieces on the top of the final mixture. (Source: Pixabay) Add some crushed oreo pieces on the top of the final mixture. (Source: Pixabay)

Method:

*Take 2 packets of Oreo biscuit and break it into pieces.

*Add 1 slab of melted butter and mix it quickly.

*Transfer the mixture to a cake pan, press it down and freeze it for 15-30 minutes.

*In a bowl, add 200 g of cream cheese and ½ cup of powdered sugar and mix it really well.

*In a separate bowl, add 1 cup of whipping cream and whip it until the volume gets doubled.

*Add the whipped cream in the cream cheese mixture part by part and mix it thoroughly.

*Add the crushed Oreo biscuits to the mixture, blend it well and transfer the final mix to the cake tin.

*Once you’re done pouring, even out the mixture to the same level.

*Add some crushed Oreos to the top and freeze it overnight and voila, it’s ready!

