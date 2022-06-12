scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Dreaming of a cheesecake? Now make one at home (recipe inside)

Try out this easy recipe of a decadent, no-bake cheesecake

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 12, 2022 4:16:06 pm
dessert, cheesecake, easy cheesecake recipe, oreo cheesecake recipe, no bake cheesecake recipe, easy cheesecake recipe, homemade cheesecakeWould you like to try this Oreo cheesecake? (Representational image/Getty)

A creamy dessert that melts in your mouth and leaves you wanting for more… Is that something that is making you salivate? Well, then it is time to satiate your taste buds by preparing cheesecake at home. Nothing matches the absolute satisfaction and pure bliss that a cheesecake brings; and it has the potency of enhancing your mood, too.

Here’s a mouthwatering recipe of an easy no-bake Oreo cheesecake that is creamy and smooth.

Ingredients:

Oreo biscuit
Butter
Cream cheese
Powdered sugar
Whipping cream

oreo Add some crushed oreo pieces on the top of the final mixture. (Source: Pixabay)
Method:

*Take 2 packets of Oreo biscuit and break it into pieces.
*Add 1 slab of melted butter and mix it quickly.
*Transfer the mixture to a cake pan, press it down and freeze it for 15-30 minutes.
*In a bowl, add 200 g of cream cheese and ½ cup of powdered sugar and mix it really well.
*In a separate bowl, add 1 cup of whipping cream and whip it until the volume gets doubled.
*Add the whipped cream in the cream cheese mixture part by part and mix it thoroughly.
*Add the crushed Oreo biscuits to the mixture, blend it well and transfer the final mix to the cake tin.
*Once you’re done pouring, even out the mixture to the same level.
*Add some crushed Oreos to the top and freeze it overnight and voila, it’s ready!

