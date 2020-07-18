In the mood for cheese? Try this cheesy baked brie delight

Relish baked brie with this easy recipe. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Relish baked brie with this easy recipe. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

For lovers of cheese, there is nothing more attractive than baked brie with cheese pouring out like lava as you slice through the rind. If you are in the mood for a nice, good-looking cheesy treat, it is time to try baking one at home. Wondering if it’s your cup of tea? Worry not, as it is known to be one of the easiest recipes to follow.

Here is a simple recipe from actor Aamna Sharif that you can try. She made baked brie topped with garlic.

Ingredients

200g – Brie cheese

1/2 head – Garlic

1tbsp – Dried onion

650g – Cherry tomatoes

1tbsp – Olive oil

Fresh rosemary to garnish

Salt and pepper to taste

Crackers to serve

Green olives

Method

*Preheat oven to 200°c/400°F

*Bake the cheese for five minutes at 180 degrees

*Garnish it as per your liking with green olives or rosemary or so.

Why baked brie should be on your must-try list?

One of the best cheesy and savoury delights, baked brie is one of the easiest appetisers to make. Brie cheese, which has its origins in France, is known to be ‘Queen of Cheese’, and is popular across the world. It is best served with sturdy crackers for scooping up the molten cheese. One can even serve baked brie with a drizzle of honey or maple syrup or even a platter of fruits like grapes.

