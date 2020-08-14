This weekend, indulge in cheesy papad rolls (recipe inside)

Make cheese papad rolls (Source: mintsrecipes/Instagram)

Imagine a mouthful of the softness and creaminess of cheese coupled with the crispiness of papad — can there be a better combination? If you are in the mood to cook something indulgent this weekend, ditch your regular snack and try making cheese papad rolls instead.

Here is a simple and yummy recipe by food blogger Reshu Drolia that you can attempt, courtesy her blog Mintsrecipes.

Ingredients

Cheese corn filling

2 tbsp – Butter

1 tsp – Garlic

2 tbsp – All-purpose flour

1 cup – Milk, room temperature

⅓ cup – Sweet corn, boiled

⅓ cup -Processed cheese, grated

Red chilli flakes (optional)

Mixed herbs

Salt to taste

½ cup – Mozzarella cheese, grated

For papad roll

5-6 – Masala readymade papad

A bowl of water

Method

* Heat a pan and add butter to it. Let it melt. Add garlic and saute.

* Now add all-purpose flour and mix on low flame for about two minutes.

* Add the cup of milk gradually as you keep mixing the ingredients.

* Once the sauce is ready, add boiled sweet corn followed by processed cheese.

* Sprinkle some red chilli flakes and mixed herbs. Add salt as per taste. Mix the ingredients properly. Your cheese corn mixture is ready. Transfer it to a bowl and let it cool.

* Once the mixture cools down, add grated mozzarella cheese and mix.

Papad roll

* Soak the masala papad in water to soften them. Take them out of water and dab with a tissue that will absorb the remaining water.

* Now place one papad on a flat surface. Add some of the cheese corn filling on one side. Fold the papad from one side to form a roll. Double coat it with another papad. Repeat the process with the rest of the ingredients.

* For frying, heat oil in a pan. Add the papad rolls and fry till they turn golden brown. Your papad rolls are ready. Serve.

When are you making this?

