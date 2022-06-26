Make your weekend come alive with this easy, cheesy recipe

Don’t they all say that weekends are all about family, fun and food? As such, many like to go out and indulge on weekends. But instead of stepping out, you can whip up some delicious and delectable foods right at home. Here’s an easy recipe from chef Meghna Kamdar that you should try today!

Kamdar shared the recipe of Easy Cheesy Garlic Buns.

How to make it?

Ingredients

Pizza Cheese

Chopped onions

Sweetcorn

Green chilies

Bell peppers

Buns

Melted butter

Coriander leaves

Salt

Dry herbs/oregano

Method

*Shred some Go Pizza cheese, add chopped onions, sweetcorns, green chilies and bell peppers

*Add salt and dry herbs/oregano to make cheese mix.

*Now cut the bun from top horizontally and vertically to create squares

*Now fill the cavity with the prepared cheese mix

*Prepare butter by taking melted butter, add finely chopped garlic, crushed black pepper and coriander leaves.

*Mix everything

*Now apply garlic butter on top

*Place the bun into a pan and cover the lid on slow flame, cook till cheese is melted

