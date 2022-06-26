scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Must Read

Make your weekend come alive with this easy, cheesy recipe

Here's a must-try recipe from chef Meghna Kamdar today!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 26, 2022 7:10:28 pm
bunsEnjoy your weekend with an easy recipe (representative) (Source: Pixabay)

Don’t they all say that weekends are all about family, fun and food? As such, many like to go out and indulge on weekends. But instead of stepping out, you can whip up some delicious and delectable foods right at home. Here’s an easy recipe from chef Meghna Kamdar that you should try today!

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Kamdar shared the recipe of Easy Cheesy Garlic Buns.

How to make it?

Ingredients

Pizza Cheese
Chopped onions
Sweetcorn
Green chilies
Bell peppers
Buns
Melted butter
Coriander leaves
Salt
Dry herbs/oregano

ALSO READ |Make soft and healthy buns with oats; try the recipe

Method

*Shred some Go Pizza cheese, add chopped onions, sweetcorns, green chilies and bell peppers
*Add salt and dry herbs/oregano to make cheese mix.
*Now cut the bun from top horizontally and vertically to create squares
*Now fill the cavity with the prepared cheese mix
*Prepare butter by taking melted butter, add finely chopped garlic, crushed black pepper and coriander leaves.
*Mix everything
*Now apply garlic butter on top
*Place the bun into a pan and cover the lid on slow flame, cook till cheese is melted

Best of Express Premium
Fresh FIR against RB Sreekumar, Sanjiv Bhatt and Teesta Setalvad based on...Premium
Fresh FIR against RB Sreekumar, Sanjiv Bhatt and Teesta Setalvad based on...
After Moosewala’s murder, spotlight back on (Punjabi) gangs of CanadaPremium
After Moosewala’s murder, spotlight back on (Punjabi) gangs of Canada
IAS officer son death: The discrepanciesPremium
IAS officer son death: The discrepancies
Newsmaker | Among first to take up cause of Gujarat riot victims, Teesta ...Premium
Newsmaker | Among first to take up cause of Gujarat riot victims, Teesta ...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: Assam celebrates harvest festival
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 26: Latest News
Advertisement