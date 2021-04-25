Cheer yourself up with kodo millet banana cake with sourdough discard

Today’s recipe is an extension of hope and cheer I am trying to spread with my Crazy Kadchi family members from 18 countries across the world. I am less anxious when I bake. And while I am also teaching a lot of complementary things on fermentation and sourdough in my workshop, I have the liberty to do more with the sourdough discard I am left with. My love for millets and other traditional grains find its way through these recipe trails.

This eggless Kodo millet cake is very simple if you have the sourdough discard handy. Because cake is going to be a weekly thing in my family now, I decided to stay away from baking powder, baking soda and processed sugars. I used rock sugar (mishri) instead of white sugar and cold-pressed coconut oil instead of refined oils and traditional Paigambari wheat flour instead of refined flour (maida). And to top it all, the goodness of Kodo Millet flour (freshly ground at home) gave it a perfect volume, mass and texture.

Read more for the step by step recipe and see if this recipe can bring cheer to your family too.

Kodo millet banana cake with sourdough discard

Ingredients:

3/4 cup Kodo millet flour (freshly ground, mildly roasted)

3 ripe bananas

3/4 cup mishri (rock sugar, powdered)

1 + ¼ cup paigambari wheat flour (any wheat flour)

½ cup cold-pressed coconut oil

¼ cup yoghurt

2 tbsp sourdough discard

1 tsp vanilla extract

A pinch of rock salt

Candied fruits (optional)

Method:

With the help of a hand blender, blend bananas and mishri powder. Add yoghurt, cold-pressed coconut oil and vanilla extract and blend it all to a homogeneous consistency. Slightly roast millet flour and whole wheat flour. Allow them to cool. Sieve both the flours twice and add to the banana oil mixture. Make sure you add in batches and cut and fold gently. Transfer the batter to a well-greased cake mould. Tap it to assure there are no air bubbles. Garnish with candied fruits Bake it for 55 minutes in a preheated oven and 180C. Always keep a check on your oven. Once baked, allow the cake to cool completely. You can always improvise with your choice of flours and fruits. Do share your beautiful renditions and celebrate every little joy with your loved ones

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.

