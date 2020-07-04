In the mood of a chatpata snack? Make this easy aloo cheese fingers

Try this yummy snack that can be prepared in no time. (Source: Meghna’s Food Magic/Facebook; designed by Gargi Singh) Try this yummy snack that can be prepared in no time. (Source: Meghna’s Food Magic/Facebook; designed by Gargi Singh)

Missing your street-style chatpata snack? While it may not be a good idea to snack all the time, it is good to indulge once in a while. If you want to make something special for your child to not only satiate their hunger pangs but also make them eat something nutritious and delicious at the same time, here is a quick and easy recipe from chef Meghna Kamdar of the Meghna’s Food Magic fame.

Instead of deep-frying, you can make shallow-fried tasty aloo cheese fingers, suggests Kamdar.

Wondering how? Check out this easy recipe.

Ingredients

3 no – Boiled potatoes

Salt

Coriander leaves, chopped

2 no – Green chillies, finely chopped

1/2 no – Onion, finely chopped

2tbsp – Parmesan cheese (or processed cheese grated)

1 spoon – Cornflour

2 spoon – Semolina (Rava/Suji)

2 spoon – Oil

Method

*Take three boiled potatoes and grate them.

*Add salt. Add some chopped coriander leaves, finely chopped green chillies and finely chopped onion. Mix everything.

*Add parmesan cheese, add semolina and cornflour. Now bind everything like a dough.

*From the dough, take small roundels and make fingers. Apply little oil in your hands.

*Oil the plate in which the cheese potato fingers are kept.

*Heat up a pan, add two spoons of oil and roll the oil on the pan evenly.

*On a medium flame, cook the potato cheese fingers. Each side will take 7-8 minutes on slow flame to cook.

*Keep switching sides and moving the pan so that it gets cooked from all sides.

*And you will get crispy cheese aloo sticks. When you take out the sticks on plate; sprinkle some salt on them.

*Enjoy with any dip or chutney or ketchup of your choice.

Pro tips

Go easy on salt because it will have a lot of cheese, which may contain salt too.

Parmesan cheese is preferred as it doesn’t melt when shallow-fried.

It is a good idea to use a piping bag so that all fingers come out the same size.

Cook the aloo cheese fingers on a medium flame so that the aloo and cheese don’t remain raw.

When are you trying this out?

