Add some flavour to your day with these delicious dishes

Its Friday, and the weekend is almost here. What better way to welcome the weekend than with some good food and good music in the company of friends and family? But instead of ordering in, why not impress your loved ones by preparing some easy to make snacks.

These simple yet mouthwatering recipes by Chef Ravinder of Punjabi By Nature 2.0 are sure to leave your loved ones wanting for more.

Chapli Kebab

Ingredients:

1/2g – Mint leaves and coriander leaves

2 – Green chilli

1 tsp – Cumin powder

1 1/4 tsp – Garam masala powder

2 – Medium tomatoes (seeds removed and chopped)

250g – Minced chicken

1⁄4 tsp – Ginger paste

1⁄4 tsp – Garlic paste

1⁄2 tsp – Black pepper powder

1 1/2 tsp – Crushed red pepper

1 1/4 tsp – Fennel seeds

11/4 tsp – Coriander powder

1⁄2 tsp – Chilli flakes (optional)

2 – Egg

3 – Medium onions (diced)

Salt to taste

Method:

*Take a food processor and grind coriander leaves, chopped onion, tomato, coriander powder, mint leaves and green chilly. Keep this paste aside.

*Take a bowl and mix minced chicken, beaten eggs, coriander powder, garam masala, cumin powder, black pepper and crushed red pepper. Now add this to the paste prepared above and mix well.

*Take a small portion of this mixture and shape them into small patties. Repeat the procedure to make more such patties.

*Now, take a wok and pour some oil in it. Place it on a medium flame and heat it. Carefully place the patties in the oil and fry for about 5-6 minutes until they turn brown in colour. Once done, take out the patties and serve hot with mint chutney and papad.

Dahi Kebab

Ingredients:

2 cups – Curd

1 1/2 cups – Paneer (crumbed)

1/4 – Onions (very finely chopped)

1 1/2 tsp – Ginger paste

2 – Green chilies (very finely chopped)

1 tsp – Garam masala

4 tbsp – Coriander leaves (finely chopped)

Salt (as needed)

1/2 cup – Bread crumbs

2 to 3 tbsp – Cornflour

Oil (as needed)

Method:

To make hung curd

*Pour the curd in a muslin cloth and gently bring together the edges of the cloth to filter the curd.

*Drain the excess whey from curd by wrinkling the cloth.

*Let the whey drip and get collected in a bowl. Refrigerating the curd for around 10-12 hours

*Put a heavy object on the curd.

To make Dahi ke Kebab

*Mix crumbled paneer and bread crumbs with hung curd.

*Add all the ingredients – ginger paste, chilly paste, garam masala, salt, garlic and coriander leaves to the mix.

*Mix them well and a non-sticky dough.

*Make small equal balls from the dough and flatten them.

*Roll these balls in cornflour, and shake them gently to get excess flour off. Leave them aside for 7-9 minutes.

*Heat up some oil to fry the kebabs.

*Fry all the kebabs until they turn golden and crisp.

*Serve them hot with green chutney or homemade imli chutney.

Veg Seekh Kebab

Ingredients:

1/4 cup – Cabbage (finely chopped)

4 – Medium sized carrots (chopped)

3/4 cup – Green peas (blanched)

2 tbsp – Oil (for basting)

3 1⁄2 tbsp – Gram flour (besan)

1 tsp – Caraway seeds (shahi jeera) powder

2 tbsp – Ginger-garlic paste

4 – Green chillies (chopped)

3 – Medium potatoes (boiled and mashed)

1 1⁄2 cups – American corn kernels (boiled)

Salt to taste

3 tsp – Chaat masala

2 tbsp – Cashew nut powder

15-20 – French Beans (chopped)

Method:

*Heat two tablespoon oil in a pan, and divide it into two parts. In one part, add french beans, cabbage and carrots and mix. Add the green peas and mash them on the other side.

*Then mix everything and cook for three to four minutes and push the mixture to one side.

*Then, in the other half of the pan, roast gram flour and caraway seeds for two minutes. Mix the vegetables and flour together and add ginger-garlic paste, green chilies and sauté well for half a minute.

*Take potatoes in a bowl, add the corn, cashew nut powder, vegetable mix, salt, two teaspoons chaat masala, and mix well. Divide into sixteen equal portions.

*Take a portion of this mixture and place on a satay stick and press it around the stick till it is evenly layered. Press the ends firmly. Season the grill stone with oil and heat.

*Lastly, place the kebabs on hot stone and cook basting with oil on each side until they attain a light colour on all sides. Sprinkle some chaat masala and serve hot with mint chutney.