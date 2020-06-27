In the mood for kebabs? Follow this simple vegetarian recipe

Try this easy recipe for a quick snack. (Source: Anahita Dhondy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try this easy recipe for a quick snack. (Source: Anahita Dhondy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Who doesn’t love kebabs? The sumptuous Punjabi household favourite doesn’t just make for a filling snack but is a healthy option for those craving something savoury and ‘chatpata’. And if you are fond of vegetarian kebabs, full of plant protein, here is a simple recipe that chef Anahita Dhondy recently made. Take a look!

Chane ke Kebab

Made with black chickpeas which are a rich source of protein along with calcium-rich dahi, the simple recipe is a must-try.

Ingredients

1 cup – Black chana (black chickpeas) soaked overnight, pressure cooked in the morning with 4-5 whistles till cooked.

3tsp – Curd (dahi, or as much required to grind it into a smooth paste)

1 no – Onion, finely chopped

3-4 no – Green chillies, finely chopped

1 small piece – Ginger, finely chopped

1/2tsp – Ginger garlic paste

Finely chopped coriander to taste

Dry spices:

1/2tsp – Garam masala

1/2tsp – Red chilli powder

1/2tsp – Jeera powder

1/4tsp – Coriander powder

1/2tsp – Amchur powder

1/4tsp – Chaat masala

Salt to taste

Ghee for cooking

Serve with mint chutney, onion and lemon

Method

*Grind the chana with the dahi in a blender/mixer.

*Add all the finely chopped ingredients and mix well.

*Add the dry spices and mix well.

*Heat a pan, add ghee and make the kebabs.

*Serve hot with garnishes.

Pro tips

Once the black chana is pressure cooked, cool down the stock and keep it separately to either cook rice in or make a soup as it’s extremely healthy and for #zerowaste.

Add more dahi if the chana and dahi mixture is not lump-free. But don’t add water.

Cook the kebab in ghee as it makes the kebabs more flavoursome.

