In the mood for kebabs? Follow this simple vegetarian recipe

Who doesn’t love kebabs? The sumptuous Punjabi household favourite doesn’t just make for a filling snack but is a healthy option for those craving something savoury and ‘chatpata’. And if you are fond of vegetarian kebabs, full of plant protein, here is a simple recipe that chef Anahita Dhondy recently made. Take a look!
So this recipe is a Bhandari Family favourite, I think I've had it at all @arush_bhandari birthday parties, etc and they are my absolute favourite vegetarian snack. I obviously still don't make it as well as @anjulbhandari but this is her recipe plus some of my own additions (but definitely not as good as hers!) Since I was craving them I called her and asked her for the recipe otherwise would just ask her to send me an entire batch (and I'd freeze it) but because of the lockdown I've made them at home twice. They are delicious and full of plant based protein! I've also seen an amazing recipe on @amritaoflife page where she grinds all the ingredients together and the spices are a little different but still the constitution remains the same – Punjabi household fave! Ingredients: 1katori black channa (black chickpeas) soaked overnight, pressure cooked in the morning 4-5 whistles till cooked. Cooled and the stock is kept seperately to either cook rice in or make a soup as it's extremely healthy and #zerowaste 3tsp curd (dahi, or as much required to grind it into a smooth paste) 1onion (fine chopped) 3-4 green chillies (fine chopped) 1 small piece of ginger (fine chopped 1/2tsp ginger garlic paste *Fine chopped coriander to taste (I didn't have any) Dry spices: 1/2tsp garam masala 1/2tsp red chilli powder 1/2tsp jeera powder 1/4tsp coriander powder 1/2tsp amchoor powder 1/4tsp chaat masala Salt to taste Ghee for cooking Serve with mint chutney, pyaaz and lemon Method: 1. Grind the channa with the dahi 2. Add all the fine chopped ingredients and mix well. 3. Add the dry spices and mix well. 4. Heat a pan, add ghee and make the kebabs. 5. Serve hot with garnishes P.S. see the video for all the little tips, tricks and techniques 👩🍳 Hope you enjoyed this recipe as much as I love making it. It's easy, delicious, healthy and nutritious. Stay home, stay safe! #TogetherAtHome we'll keep cooking something new everyday ❤️ #quarantinecooking #chefanahita #chefathome #channekekebab #indianrecipe #indianfoodisthebest #blackchanna #kebabs #vegetarian #delicious #gilouti #yum #cookingwithchefanahita
Chane ke Kebab
Made with black chickpeas which are a rich source of protein along with calcium-rich dahi, the simple recipe is a must-try.
Ingredients
1 cup – Black chana (black chickpeas) soaked overnight, pressure cooked in the morning with 4-5 whistles till cooked.
3tsp – Curd (dahi, or as much required to grind it into a smooth paste)
1 no – Onion, finely chopped
3-4 no – Green chillies, finely chopped
1 small piece – Ginger, finely chopped
1/2tsp – Ginger garlic paste
Finely chopped coriander to taste
Dry spices:
1/2tsp – Garam masala
1/2tsp – Red chilli powder
1/2tsp – Jeera powder
1/4tsp – Coriander powder
1/2tsp – Amchur powder
1/4tsp – Chaat masala
Salt to taste
Ghee for cooking
Serve with mint chutney, onion and lemon
Method
*Grind the chana with the dahi in a blender/mixer.
*Add all the finely chopped ingredients and mix well.
*Add the dry spices and mix well.
*Heat a pan, add ghee and make the kebabs.
*Serve hot with garnishes.
Pro tips
Once the black chana is pressure cooked, cool down the stock and keep it separately to either cook rice in or make a soup as it’s extremely healthy and for #zerowaste.
Add more dahi if the chana and dahi mixture is not lump-free. But don’t add water.
Cook the kebab in ghee as it makes the kebabs more flavoursome.
