Add more flavours to your tea time with delicious cake

Try this easy apple crumble cake today. (Source: Kirti Bhoutika/Instagram ; designed by Gargi Singh)

Many of us love to indulge in sweets, but at the same time wish they were healthy. So how about adding more recipes to our list of homemade munchies and trying a healthy bake today? If you like apples, you will definitely love the apple crumble cake, says chef Kirti Bhoutika. She recently shared the recipe on her Instagram.

Take a look.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CEjLHBkBwRW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This is what she said: “Moist and bursting with apple flavour, one of the best tea cakes ever. It has three different textures and a burst of flavours.”

Apple Crumble Cake

Ingredients

For caramelised apples

4 – Apples

3 tbsp – Sugar

Pinch of salt

1 tsp – Cinnamon powder

Juice of ½ lemon

For crumble topping

½ cup – Oats

¼ cup – Whole wheat flour or aata

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

Pinch of salt

Pinch of cinnamon

30g – Butter

3 tbsp – Sugar

3 tbsp – Almonds

For the cake

80g – Powdered sugar

100g – Butter (melted)

½ cup – Curd

1½ tsp – Vanilla

1½ tsp – Baking powder

½ tsp – Baking soda

½ cup – Whole wheat flour or atta

½ cup – Refined flour or maida

1 tbsp – Cornflour

½ cup – Milk

Method

To caramelise apples

*In a pan, put cut apples. Then add sugar, a pinch of salt, cinnamon powder and lemon juice. Cook for three-four minutes. Make sure you don’t overcook the apples.

Take a few apples and caramelise them for this easy recipe. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Take a few apples and caramelise them for this easy recipe. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

For crumble

*In a mixer, add oats, whole wheat flour, butter, cinnamon, vanilla essence, salt, sugar and almonds. Grind to a fine powder.

For the cake

*Take melted butter, add powdered sugar, curd, vanilla essence and whisk. Sieve the dry ingredients and add to the mix. Add milk and whisk.

*Grease a cake tin and line it with butter paper. Add a layer of the cake mix, then add caramelised apples and then add the cake mix again followed by the caramelised apples. Top the apple layer with the prepared crumble mix.

*Bake in a preheated oven at 170 degrees for 40-45 minutes or till done.

*Cool it down completely.

Would you like to try some more tea time bakes?

Bake this easy, healthy cake for your chai time today

Try this easy muffin recipe for your tea-time munching

This easy three-ingredient sponge cake is a must-have with tea or coffee

Rishi Kapoor loved this tangy citrus bake by chef Vikas Khanna; check the recipe

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd