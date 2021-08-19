Give your cupcakes a unique twist with this special recipe

Indians just can’t live without their chai. It is their most favourite beverage and they love it in all possible forms. Also, chai has a unique flavour that can be incorporated in certain recipes to create something magical! So what’s a better food combo than chai and cupcake?

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared a unique recipe for cupcakes flavoured with chai! “Cupcakes flavoured with our favourite drink — chai! Bake these and impress all chai lovers around you,” he wrote. Take a look.

Here’s how you can make chai cupcakes at home, as shared by the chef.

Ingredients

*Refined flour (maida)

*Butter- 55 grams

*Castor sugar (caster sugar)- 100 grams

*Vanilla essence- 1 teaspoon

*Egg- 1

*Baking powder- 1 teaspoon

*Edible colourful sprinklers

*tea decoction- ¼ cup

*Frosting

*Icing sugar- 140 grams

*Butter- 50 grams

*Ginger- ¼ teaspoon

*Cinnamon powder- ¼ teaspoon

*Green cardamom powder- ¼ teaspoon

Method