Give your cupcakes a unique twist with this special recipe

August 19, 2021 9:00:06 pm
Indians just can’t live without their chai. It is their most favourite beverage and they love it in all possible forms. Also, chai has a unique flavour that can be incorporated in certain recipes to create something magical! So what’s a better food combo than chai and cupcake?
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared a unique recipe for cupcakes flavoured with chai! “Cupcakes flavoured with our favourite drink — chai! Bake these and impress all chai lovers around you,” he wrote. Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s how you can make chai cupcakes at home, as shared by the chef.
Ingredients
*Refined flour (maida)
*Butter- 55 grams
*Castor sugar (caster sugar)- 100 grams
*Vanilla essence- 1 teaspoon
*Egg- 1
*Baking powder- 1 teaspoon
*Edible colourful sprinklers
*tea decoction- ¼ cup
*Frosting
*Icing sugar- 140 grams
*Butter- 50 grams
*Ginger- ¼ teaspoon
*Cinnamon powder- ¼ teaspoon
*Green cardamom powder- ¼ teaspoon
Method
- Preheat oven at 180º C. Arrange paper cupcake moulds on a baking tray. Cream together butter, castor sugar and vanilla essence in a bowl with an electric beater. Add egg and whisk.
- Sieve together flour and baking powder and whisk. Add tea concoction gradually and whisk well.
- Fill a piping bag with this mixture. Pipe it out into the paper cupcake moulds and tap.
- Place the baking tray in preheated oven and bake for 10-15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool.
- To prepare frosting, put butter, ginger, cinnamon powder and cardamom powder in a bowl and whisk. Add icing sugar and whisk well.
- Fill another piping bag fitted with a star nozzle with the frosting mixture and pipe out rosettes cupcakes.
- Serve garnished with edible sprinklers.
