Would you like to try chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s chai cheesecake recipe?

What can be better than a food combo that brings both chai and cheesecake together? So, we bring you a recipe that is a perfect blend of two of your favourite foods.

Chai is counted as the most favourite beverage amongst many Indians and they love it in all its avatars. So, chef Sanjeev Kapoor brings an interesting innovative recipe for a cheesecake and it is dedicated to all chai lovers.

“If you love chai mere bhai, then this cheesecake is a must-try! Don’t judge unless you’ve tasted it!” he writes on Instagram.

Here’s the recipe that you should try:

Ingredients

3 tsp – Tea leaves

100 g- Cream cheese

10-12 – Ginger biscuits, crushed

1 tsp- Gelatin

150 g- Whipped cream

2 tsp – Honey

4- Green cardamoms

2 tsp – Mil

1 tsp – Melted butter

Method

*Take a small bowl and put gelatin in it. Add four teaspoons hot water, mix and set aside to bloom.

*Take a non-stick pan to make tea. Heat ¾ cup water and then add tea leaves and green cardamoms. Mix it well and bring the mixture to a boil. Then add milk to the pan, mix and bring the mixture to a boil once again.

*Now remove the pan from heat and let it cool slightly. Strain into a bowl through a strainer, pressing the residue to extract all the flavour. Let it cool completely.

*Add tea to the cream mixture and mix it well. Then add bloomed gelatin, mix well, and set it aside.

*Take another bowl, add crushed biscuits and melted butter, and mix well.

*Divide the biscuit mixture equally into cutting chai glasses and press. Top with chai-cream mixture and tap lightly so that no air bubbles remain and the surface is evened.

*Now keep the glasses in the refrigerator to set for three to four hours.

*Halve some biscuits and place one half in each glass. Serve immediately.

When are you trying this?

