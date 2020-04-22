Miss having evening chaat? Make these healthy snacks at home

We are sure that you too, much like us, have been craving for chaat papdi, tikki, sev puri and golgappas. But with local eateries shut amid the lockdown, you cannot really step out and enjoy them. So why not don the chef’s hat and dish out your favourite chaat at home, and while at it, also give it a healthy twist?
So we have put together some recipes that you can try.
Bhutte aur Khoye ki Seekh by chef Amit Wadhera, executive chef, THE Park New Delhi
Ingredients
200g – Corn kernels
50g – Khoya
2 no – Chilly (chopped)
1 inch – Ginger (chopped)
Few sprigs – Fresh coriander
Salt To taste
2g – Black pepper
3g – Garam masala
5g – Cumin powder
3g – Turmeric powder
5g – Coriander powder
5g – Yellow chilly powder
Method
*Steam the corn kernels for 10 minutes and then chop them fine.
*Add rest of the ingredients to it and mix well.
*Put the mixture on skewers and roast until cooked.
*Serve hot with choice of chutney.
Puffed Quinoa and Sweet Potato Salad by chef Amit Wadhera, executive chef, THE Park New Delhi
Ingredients
200g – Sweet potato
50g – Beetroot (slaw)
50g – Pineapple (slaw)
30g – Quinoa
10g – Toasted almonds
3g – Tamarind paste
5ml – Olive oil
5ml – Lemon juice
3g – Pepper
Salt as per taste
Method
*Boil quinoa for 60 minutes. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and place a thick layer of quinoa over it to dry.
*Roast sweet potato over wood chips for 30 minutes.
*Make a light vinaigrette of oil, lemon, tamarind paste, salt and pepper.
*Mix all the ingredients – sweet potato, pineapple, beetroot, and fried quinoa crisp in a bowl. Add the dressing.
*Serve in a bowl with some micro herbs over it.
Aloo Makhana by executive chef Gaurav Anand, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel, Brigade Gateway
Ingredients
1 cup – Potatoes
1 cup – Phool makhana
1tsp – Jeera
2 – Green chillies
1-1/2tsp – Red chilli powder
1/2tsp – Haldi
Senda salt to taste
2tbsp – Ghee
Method
*Heat one-tablespoon ghee in a pan. Add makhana and roast them on medium to low heat until they are crisp. Once done, remove from pan and keep aside.
*Add remaining oil into the same pan. Add cumin seeds and let it splutter. Add chopped green chillies and sauté for about 20 seconds. Add all the spice powders including red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and immediately give it a mix.
*Add boiled potatoes into the pan and toss well. Once all the potatoes are coated well with the spice mix, add roasted makhana and toss again.
*Lower the flame and keep tossing and cook for 3-4 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.
