Miss having evening chaat? Make these healthy snacks at home

We are sure that you too, much like us, have been craving for chaat papdi, tikki, sev puri and golgappas. But with local eateries shut amid the lockdown, you cannot really step out and enjoy them. So why not don the chef’s hat and dish out your favourite chaat at home, and while at it, also give it a healthy twist?

So we have put together some recipes that you can try.

Bhutte aur Khoye ki Seekh by chef Amit Wadhera, executive chef, THE Park New Delhi

Ingredients

200g – Corn kernels

50g – Khoya

2 no – Chilly (chopped)

1 inch – Ginger (chopped)

Few sprigs – Fresh coriander

Salt To taste

2g – Black pepper

3g – Garam masala

5g – Cumin powder

3g – Turmeric powder

5g – Coriander powder

5g – Yellow chilly powder

Method

*Steam the corn kernels for 10 minutes and then chop them fine.

*Add rest of the ingredients to it and mix well.

*Put the mixture on skewers and roast until cooked.

*Serve hot with choice of chutney.

Puffed Quinoa and Sweet Potato Salad by chef Amit Wadhera, executive chef, THE Park New Delhi

Add a tangy twist to quinoa with this recipe. Add a tangy twist to quinoa with this recipe.

Ingredients

200g – Sweet potato

50g – Beetroot (slaw)

50g – Pineapple (slaw)

30g – Quinoa

10g – Toasted almonds

3g – Tamarind paste

5ml – Olive oil

5ml – Lemon juice

3g – Pepper

Salt as per taste

Method

*Boil quinoa for 60 minutes. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and place a thick layer of quinoa over it to dry.

*Roast sweet potato over wood chips for 30 minutes.

*Make a light vinaigrette of oil, lemon, tamarind paste, salt and pepper.

*Mix all the ingredients – sweet potato, pineapple, beetroot, and fried quinoa crisp in a bowl. Add the dressing.

*Serve in a bowl with some micro herbs over it.

Aloo Makhana by executive chef Gaurav Anand, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel, Brigade Gateway

Makhana or foxnuts are healthy. Makhana or foxnuts are healthy.

Ingredients

1 cup – Potatoes

1 cup – Phool makhana

1tsp – Jeera

2 – Green chillies

1-1/2tsp – Red chilli powder

1/2tsp – Haldi

Senda salt to taste

2tbsp – Ghee

Method

*Heat one-tablespoon ghee in a pan. Add makhana and roast them on medium to low heat until they are crisp. Once done, remove from pan and keep aside.

*Add remaining oil into the same pan. Add cumin seeds and let it splutter. Add chopped green chillies and sauté for about 20 seconds. Add all the spice powders including red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and immediately give it a mix.

*Add boiled potatoes into the pan and toss well. Once all the potatoes are coated well with the spice mix, add roasted makhana and toss again.

*Lower the flame and keep tossing and cook for 3-4 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Which one are you going to try?

