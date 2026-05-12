Celina Jaitly says he skin is glowing after eating gond katira for 21 days nonstop: ‘A little bit of my Indian grandmother’s wisdom’

Celina Jaitly recently shared a picture of herself in which her skin is visibly glowing. Reason? A traditional Indian ingredient — along with workouts, clean eating, and self-care. In an Instagram post, the No Entry actor revealed that she had been consuming “gond katira” continuously for 21 days as part of her wellness routine. “21 days of eating Gond Katira non stop, workouts of course, & a healthy diet… & my skin is glowing in places stress once lived,” wrote.

Calling it part of her “Indian grandmother’s wisdom,” Celina described gond katira as a “natural edible tree gum” that has quietly existed in Indian households for generations.

She explained that her ritual involves soaking a small piece overnight in water and consuming it the next morning along with her broader wellness habits, which include exercise, hydration, proper sleep, skincare, and healthy eating.

But can gond katira actually support skin and overall wellness? Let’s find out.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What exactly is Gond Katira?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

According to Dr Garima Tiwari, Head – Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, ShardaCare-Healthcity, gond katira is known for its cooling and hydrating properties and has long been used in traditional Indian diets, especially during summer.

“It contains soluble fiber, which may help improve digestion, support gut health, and keep the body hydrated, especially during hot weather.”

She adds that many people also consume it for improved energy levels and skin health. Since it expands after soaking, it may also help increase fullness and support weight management when paired with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

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How can it be consumed?

Dr Tiwari explains that gond katira is usually soaked overnight until it develops a jelly-like texture. It can then be added to drinks such as lemon water, milk, smoothies, falooda, or homemade summer beverages. Experts say only a small quantity is generally needed.

“It works best when combined with healthy habits such as balanced eating, regular exercise, proper sleep, hydration, and stress management.”

However, the nutritionist cautions that people with medical conditions should consult a doctor or nutritionist before consuming it regularly.

Can you really see visible changes in 21 days?

Dr Tiwari stresses that it is important not to treat any single ingredient as a miracle solution. While gond katira may support hydration, digestion, and overall wellness, visible results usually come from a combination of consistent lifestyle habits rather than one food item alone.

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“If someone is eating nutritious meals, exercising regularly, sleeping properly, and staying hydrated, they may notice improvements in energy, digestion, or skin health within a few weeks.”

That appears to be something Celina herself also acknowledged in her post, repeatedly mentioning the role of workouts, healthy eating, hydration, and emotional well-being alongside gond katira.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.