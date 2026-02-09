Celebrity nutritionist reasons why you must not eat after sunset: ‘Unfortunately, we try to live like labourers’

Addressing desk-bound individuals who lead sedentary lifestyles, celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando shared why eating after sunset is a strict no-no. “Let’s go back 2,000 years. We never ate after sundown because we were too afraid that an animal would come and kill us. So, we didn’t go hunting for food. We sat down, but we didn’t eat. So, rice and carbs after 6 pm is a no. Unfortunately, we try to live like labourers like our grandparents. But we are desk jockeys. So, your food should be more sabzi, and a little bit of protein,” he told Raj Shamani in 2024.

Let’s explore his statement in detail.

Eating after sunset can significantly disrupt the body’s metabolic and digestive processes due to misalignment with the circadian rhythm, a critical regulator of physiological functions, noted consultant dietitian Kanikka Malhotra.

Why is it an issue?

Consuming food late in the evening interferes with this natural rhythm, leading to slower digestion, increased gastric acid secretion, and impaired glucose metabolism, Malhotra said.

Have more vegetables (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Have more vegetables (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Late eating is linked to elevated postprandial blood glucose levels and reduced insulin sensitivity, factors that predispose individuals to metabolic disorders such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

“Additionally, an extended digestion period during sleep can promote acid reflux and discomfort, compromising sleep quality,” said Malhotra.

So, how does eating before sunset help?

According to Malhotra, an early meal timing supports lipolysis and fat oxidation, facilitating better weight management and improved energy utilisation.

Thus, an early dinner, ideally completed 3-4 hours before bedtime, optimises hormonal balance, supports circadian alignment, and enhances nutrient absorption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗩𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗵𝘂𝗯 (@vocalwavehub)

Story continues below this ad

This strategic eating window promotes metabolic health by minimising late-night insulin spikes and reducing the risk of fat accumulation.

“Ultimately, aligning meal timing biological rhythms helps with long-term wellness,” said Malhotra.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.