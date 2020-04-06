Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor: Not Dalgona coffee, try turmeric milk

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor went live on The Indian Express’ Facebook page. (Photo: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram) Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor went live on The Indian Express’ Facebook page. (Photo: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram)

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor was live on The Indian Express’ Facebook page to share his self-isolation experience. He offered quick and easy tips on how to build immunity during the ongoing lockdown. “Nutrition is a large part of health. If we eat healthy, we stay healthy,” said the 55-year-old.

Here are the excerpts from the conversation:

How are you coping with self-isolation?

I am keeping well. My self-isolation is not bothering me. I am cooking healthy food more than ever now.

What can we do to build immunity during the lockdown?

The Indian kitchen is full of health. The box of spices that we have in our kitchen is equivalent to a medicine box and that is why in ancient times, doctors and cooks had the same respect and importance.

Healthy and balanced eating has always been of importance but the focus has increased now. One of the best things is haldi/turmeric. Haldi has antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. Add a bit of it in everything you make. You can have a glass of hot water with haldi in it, you can add tulsi and ginger too. These days, people are talking a lot about dalgona coffee, I will suggest you whisk turmeric milk and have it, nothing’s better than that. For Vitamin C, eat citrus fruits, capsicum, Indian gooseberry and broccoli, but with focussed consumption.

You can also take turmeric and jaggery, and make little tablets of sorts. Whenever you have a sore throat, have one of those tablets and you will be fine. Also, take care of your sleep pattern. Sleep is important to boost your immunity.

Why don’t we see you as a judge on cooking reality shows?

A reality show takes a lot of time, so I could not participate, but otherwise, I am quite active on social media, be it Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. You can also see me on the channel Food Food.

What do you have to say about the rising cooking trends on social media?

I see a lot of people taking to cooking during the lockdown. I also saw a meme saying everyone is tapping their inner Sanjeev Kapoor; I felt good about it.

What can we do for kids?

Keep a tab on their nutrition. Don’t make them eat a lot of spicy, oily and fried food. Eat balanced and seasonal food. You can eat pasta too, but add more veggies to it. Keep your kids happy by involving them in the process of cooking. When you plan what to cook with them, they will eat your favourites too.

Make a weekly menu. Write everyone’s favourite and shop accordingly. This will also help you to stay ready for tomorrow. Keep your focus on food while eating. Do not get distracted with the mobile phone.

What will be your advice for your fans?

Take care of yourself. Take care of the elderly around you. Be thankful to people providing you with essential services, and do not believe in rumours. Workout at home. Make a target and try to complete it.

