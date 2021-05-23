Try kodo millet vadas with your evening chai. Check out the recipe here

Millets are for everyone. They have been there ever since the time of our great-grandparents. How can we not have them? It was World Biodiversity Day yesterday and what could be a better start than this. Nature has been forgiving. Let’s collectively do our bit by conserving what nature has lovingly offered us: the diversity. Let’s try to bring millets into our everyday cooking.

Read more for the step-by-step recipe of these easy Kodo millet Vadas. Please note you can substitute Kodo Millet with any other positive grain. Refer to the recipe video attached.

KODO MILLET VADAS

Ingredients: (makes 10-12 Vadas)

· 3/4th cup Boiled Kodo Millet

· ½ cup soaked Tapioca Pearls

· ½ cup boiled and mashed Potatoes (optional)

· 2 tbsp Flaxmeal (Freshly ground roasted flaxseeds)

· ½ tsp Raw Mango Powder (Amchoor)

· ½ tsp Garam Masala

· ½ tsp Kashmiri Red chilli powder

· Juice of half lemon

· ½ cup Carrot Juliennes

· ¼ cup Beetroot juliennes

· 1 tbsp Raw Turmeric Juliennes

· Rock Salt to taste

· 2-3 tsp A2 Ghee to grease the panirayam cast iron pan.

Method:

1. Thoroughly wash and soak ¼ cup of kodo millet for 8 hours. Once soaked, cook the millet and keep it aside. Make sure when you soak millet, you separately soak ½ cup tapioca Pearls too after thorough washing.

2. In a deep bowl, mix all ingredients except the veggies. Once mixed, add juliennes of beetroot, carrot and turmeric. This is a very important because if you mix all veggies in the beginning you may not get the desired texture and colour of the vadas. Something that makes them look so different.

3. Start forming balls with greased hands.

4. Grease your cast iron panirayam pan. Please note if you do not have panirayam pan, you can shallow fry, deep fry, air fry or can oven grill them too. Cook them on medium-low flame till they are cooked from all sides.

5. Serve them hot with your favourite chutney.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups)

