Celebrate the spirit of Christmas with these homemade mocktail recipes

Delicious mocktail recipes for you to make at home.

With Christmas almost here, the mood is celebratory everywhere — even if it has to be spent in the pandemic. The days leading up to Christmas are mostly festive; there is a lot of cooking, cleaning, baking and spending time with family. And now, to get you into the festive spirit, Ankita Sehgal, the director of Xotik Frujus Pvt Ltd, shares some easy and delicious mocktail mixes that will make raising your glass worth it, as you welcome family and friends for small gatherings at home.

Blue Flower

This mocktail is easy to prepare!

For those who like classic drinks with a twist, this blue flower recipe is perfect!

You will need:

– Elderflower syrup (15ml)

– Any orange flavoured drink

– Club soda (50ml)

– 2 sliced lemons, mint leaves and ice (½ glass)

Instructions:

Take a tall glass, fill it half with ice. Add elderflower syrup, mint leaves and pour the club soda and muddle it. Top it up with an orange-flavoured drink and add the slices of lemon. Serve chilled and enjoy.

Old Time Masala Mojito

Would you like to have this drink?

Old Time Masala Mojito is your favourite mojito but with a quirky, desi twist. Try and you will know what we are talking about.

You will need:

– Mojito Mint syrup (20 ml)

– Sweet and Sour syrup (10 ml)

– Mint leaves (6 g)

– Ice (6 g)

– Lemon slices (2 pcs)

– Lemon syrup/lime juice (5 ml)

– Soda (60 ml)

– A masala jeera drink of your choice (150 ml)

Instructions:

Crush mint leaves and ice together. Blend the mojito, lemon and the sweet and sour syrups well. Add the combined syrup to the crushed ice and add soda, if required. Finally, add your favourite masala drink and top it up with a couple of lemon slices. Enjoy!

Limeade Punch

A delicious drink for when you have guests at home.

One of the easiest mocktails to make, this limeade punch is lemony and yummy! Try it to find out.

You will need:

– 1/12 ounce canned limeade concentrate

– ½ liter bottle of any clear lemon drink

– Frozen raspberries or sliced limes for garnish

– Ice

Instructions:

Pour the frozen limeade concentrate in a large bowl and add the clear lemon drink. If you like your punch lemonier than usual, add about ¾ of a half litre bottle of the clear lemon drink. Otherwise, a normal quantity will do. Add ice, sliced limes, and frozen raspberries, if desired.

Additional tip: You can turn this into a cherry limeade by adding the juice of 1 (10 ounce) jar of maraschino cherries. Add an additional can of frozen limeade for some extra tartness, and garnish with the reserved maraschino cherries.

You may now raise a toast to, or bid adieu to 2020. We leave the sentiment up to you!

