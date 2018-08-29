Whip up these delectable Rajasthani cuisine to celebrate Teej

Kajli Teej is also sometimes referred to as Badi Teej. Kajli Teej is also sometimes referred to as Badi Teej.

Women gear up for the celebration of the popular festival of Teej that is being observed today in India today. This festival falls during the Hindu month of Sawan and Bhadrapada. Also known as Kajari Teej, it is celebrated 15 days after Hariyali Teej or Chhoti Teej. Hence, Kajli Teej is also sometimes referred to as Badi Teej. Usually, it is observed three days after Raksha Bandhan and five days before Krishna Janmashtami. Women observe a fast on this day and pray to Lord Shiva. It is customary to sing folk songs known as kajris, which are composed and sung in Rajasthan, parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Women break their fast by eating sattu and worship neem tree. They also dress up in festive attire, apply mehndi and after the fast ends, the whole family indulges in an elaborate meal. As we know any Indian festival is incomplete without food here are some of the Rajasthani delicacies that you can try out today.

ALSO READ | What is Kajli Teej; when and how is it celebrated?

Gujiya

By Chef Rayomund Pardiwalla

Ingredients for dough and filling

500gm – Maida

2 kg – Dala

300gm – Coconut

500gm – Kova

200gm – Rava

50gm – Pistachios

2gm – Oil

1.5 Kg – Sugar

50gm – Almond

Ingredients Sugar Syrup

500 gm – Sugar

250gm – Water

2 gm – Cardamon powder

10 ml – Rose water

1 gm – Saffron

Method

* Rub 1/4 cup ghee into the flour and knead into a stiff dough with water.

* Leave to rest for at least half an hour.

* For the filling saute the khoya over medium heat till it looks slightly fried. Take off the heat and when it cools, mix in the sugar, cardamom and almonds.

* Shape the filling into ovals about 21 cm length and 1 cm thickness.

* Make balls of the dough and roll out into 1 cm / 1/8 in thick rounds.

* Take a round, wet the edges with water and place a piece of filling over one half.

* Fold the other half over and press the edges together to seal.

* Either cut off the edge with a fancy cutter or make a design by pinching and twisting all along the sealed edges.

* Make all the gujiyas in this way. Heat ghee in a kadahi. To check if the ghee is hot enough put a piece of dough in it. If it comes up at once, add as many gujiyas as fit in comfortably.

* Turn them over and lower the heat to medium. Fry till golden brown on all sides. Lift out and leave to drain on absorbent paper.

* Make sugar syrup by cooking water and sugar together, till one thread consistency

* Dip the gujiyas in it, lift and let dry on a plate.

* Fry the rest, increasing the heat for a few seconds before adding the next lot.

* Can be eaten hot or at room temperature and can be stored in air-tight containers

Jackfruit jaggery kheer

By Chef Thayanithy

Ingredients

20piece – Jackfruit

1 litre – Milk

6 tbsp – Jaggery

2 tbsp – Black Grapes

2 tbsp – Badam

2 tbsp – Pista

¼ tbsp – Cardamom Powder

2 tbsp – Ghee

Method

* In a pan, heat 1 litre of milk in a medium high flame for 5-10 minutes.

* Keep stirring in between, let it come to a boil and then adjust heat to medium flame.

* Then add cut jackfruit, Cook for 15-20 minutes.

* Keep stirring for every 5 minutes and check the thickness.

* Now add jaggery to the taste, add black grapes and check the thickness at the mean time.

* Add rose water or cardamom powder for taste. Stir well.

* Finally add 2tbsp ghee. Let it cook for 3-4 minutes.

* Switch off the stove when it becomes thick.

* Serve it in a bowl by garnishing with badam and pista.

Ker Sangri

By Anshu Bhatnagar

Ingredients

1/2 kg – Ready mixed packet of ker sangri

7-8 – Dry red chillis

3-4 – Slit green chillis (optional)

2 tsp – Amchur or dry raw mango powder

1 tsp – Turmeric powder

2 tsp – Red chilli powder (add according to taste)

2 tsp – Coriander powder

2 tsp – Cumin seeds

A pinch of asafoetida

2 tbsp – Vegetable oil

Salt to taste

500 ml – Warm water

Method

*Soak ker sangri in water overnight. Next morning, drain water 2-3 times, wash thoroughly. Spread in a colander.

*Or you can prefer using pressure cooker or deep Dutch Oven to prepare this awesome Rajasthani delicacy. Heat oil in the pressure cooker or deep Dutch Oven.

*Add cumin seeds, asafoetida and dry red chillis, saute for a minute on medium flame.

*Add slit green chillis and ker sangri. Saute on medium-high flame for 4-5 minutes with continuous stirring. Lower the flame, add all the red chilli powder, coriander powder, and turmeric powder. Mix everything well over medium flame for about 2-3 minutes.

*Add salt and warm water. Cover and cook over medium flame for 2-3 whistles. Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid. If you are using a Dutch Oven, it will take more time, around half an hour.

*After opening the lid, add the amchur powder. Mix well. Cover and leave for 10 minutes (No heat required at this time).

*Traditionally, the dish is of dry consistency, but you can adjust according to your taste. Serve with puris or bajra (Millet) roti.

Motichur Laddu

By Chef Anthony Huang

Ingredients

For Besan batter

1 cup – Besan flour

1 tbsp – Sooji

Pinch of baking soda optional

Water as required to prepare batter

Oil for deep frying

Fine vegetable gratter

For sugar syrup:

1 cup – Sugar

¼ cup – Water

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

¼ tsp – Orange food colour

½ tsp – Cardamom powder

1 tbsp – Cashews chopped

1 tbsp – Almonds chopped

¼ cup – Milk

Method

Besan batter recipe

In a large mixing bowl sieve besan, rava and add pinch of baking soda. Give a rough mix. Now add water slowly and prepare smooth flowing batter.

Boondi preparation recipe

Take fine vegetable grater. Pour prepared besan batter. Slowly tap and make sure the drops of besan fall into oil. Take off and drain over the kitchen paper towel.

Sugar syrup recipe

In a kadai, take 1 cup of sugar and add ¼ cup of water. Mix well till you attain 1 string consistency.

Laddu recipe

Now add lemon juice to sugar syrup. To that add cardamom powder and give a good mix.

Then add prepared boondi. Mix well and make sure to coat the all the boondi with sugar syrup.

Now take half the quantity of boondi coated with sugar syrup and blend 3-4 pulses in mixi to form coarse powder. Add some chopped dry fruits and mix well.

Now add milk and give a good mix. Prepare the laddu taking a small amount of boondi.

Pyaaz Tamatar ka Tikkad

By Ashima Goyal Siraj

Ingredients

½ cup – Corn flour

1/3 cup – Whole wheat flour

1 – Onion (finely chopped)

1 – Tomato (finely chopped)

3 – Garlic (finely chopped)

1 inch – Ginger (finely chopped)

1 – Green chilli (finely chopped)

3-4 – Sprigs of coriander, finely chopped

A pinch of asafoetida

Salt to taste

Ghee for making the tikkad

Water for kneading the dough

Method

* In a bowl combine together corn flour, wheat flour, salt and asafoetida. Mix them with just your fingers.

* Add the chopped ingredients (reserve about a third of chopped tomatoes, chillies and coriander to use as toppings later on). Mix them together, again just using your fingers. It will be a soft crumbly mixture.

* Add water, little by little, and knead the flour into a soft dough.

* Divide the dough into 8 portions and shape into balls.

* Dust your kitchen surface or chakla with a little dry flour. Take one dough ball and roll it into a circle. I just used my hands to gently press the dough and roll it in a circle of about 5 inches.

* Sprinkle some chopped tomato, chilli and coriander on the tikkad. Press them in slightly with your hands.

* Heat a tava and add some ghee. Cook the tikkad on the tava from both sides until it gets crispy and golden. I love the golden brown spots that come on it!

* Repeat with the remaining dough balls and serve hot!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd