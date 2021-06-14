Celebrate Pride Month with this refreshing summer mocktail recipe

It is refreshing and tasty. And when someone asks for the recipe, take them through the process and remind them of the significance of Pride Month as well. (Representational image; Getty)

The Pride Month, which is June, is essentially the celebration of the LGBTQ community, its struggle against discrimination and social ostracisation. As such, in the course of this month, various discourses on how the world can become more inclusive of the community, happen. Corporates and brands promote more visibility for the community, emphasising on the need for its members to have a safer and healthier space in the society to flourish.

If you are an ally, you, too, can participate and share the message of love in your own way.

Dietitian and nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, in celebration of the month, recently shared a recipe on Instagram, called “Pride Mocktail”. It is healthy, representative, and looks delicious. In fact, in the scorching summer heat, this is a perfect drink.

Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

– Mango,

– Beetroot

– Watermelon,

– Mint

– Kiwi

Method

* Simply take the fruits, cut a few pieces and infuse them with water.

* Deep-freeze them and when they become cubes, take a glass and add them one by one, as shown in the video.

* Squeeze a lemon and add water. Stir well and your mocktail is ready!

It is refreshing and tasty. And when someone asks for the recipe, take them through the process and remind them of the significance of Pride Month as well.

Enjoy!

