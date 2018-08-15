Celebrate Independence Day at home and cook this delicious potato-stuffed capsicum

Can’t figure out what to cook at home? Try this potato-stuffed capsicum if you want to eat something spicy. Can’t figure out what to cook at home? Try this potato-stuffed capsicum if you want to eat something spicy.

Stuffed capsicum is a popular dish in many cuisines but I feel the Indian stuffed capsicum is the best! Stuffed with a spicy potato mix and then slow cooked in a pan, it is both delicious to eat and serve in a party platter.

When I think of a savoury, spicy stuffing, nine out of 10 times, I think of potatoes! And it is not a surprise because well, we just have too many dishes with potato stuffing. Aloo parathas, sandwich, samosa, bread pakoda, bread roll, aloo bonda, vada pav, masala dosa — the list is endless. We have a potato loving cuisine.

You can use leftover dry potato sabzi for filling or make a filling with boiled potatoes, like that of aloo paratha. I like to keep it simple with just potatoes and spices but you can also add more vegetables like boiled peas and/or carrots along with the potatoes.

While in this recipe, I went with the popular masala aloo stuffing, don’t limit yourself to it. You can make a paneer stuffing or even a rice stuffing. I like to use small to medium sized capsicums as it makes it easier to cook them properly and also serve and eat.

Stuffed Capsicum

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 20 mins | Serves: 2

Ingredients

4 — Green capsicums

2 — Potatoes, boiled

A pinch — Asafoetida

1 tsp — Cumin seeds

½ tsp — Coriander seeds

1 tsp — Turmeric powder

1 tsp — Amchoor (dry mango powder)

Salt — To taste

2 tsp — Oil

Method

* Peel and cut the boiled potatoes into small pieces or mash them with a fork.

* Heat one tablespoon oil in a shallow pan or kadhai. Once the oil is hot, add asafoetida and cumin seeds.

* Add turmeric powder, amchoor, and salt. Mix and cook the spices for a minute before adding the chopped/mashed potatoes.

* Toss to coat the potatoes with the spice mixture.

* Remove from heat.

* Cut the tops of the capsicums, remove the seeds and stuff with the cooked potato mixture. Cover with the tops.

* In the same pan used for making the potato mixture, heat the remaining oil. Place the stuffed capsicums in the pan. Cover and cook on very low flame turning every three to four minutes to ensure it is cooked evenly from all sides.

* When all sides have evenly wrinkled and slightly browned, the stuffed capsicum are ready.

* Serve hot with plain parathas or roti.

With these colours, the stuffed capsicum makes a perfect fit for Independence Day food menu! How are you celebrating this year?

