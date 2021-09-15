Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with fried modaks (recipe inside)

No festive occasion in the country is complete without sweets. They add to the richness and flavour of the festivals. Modak is one such sweet that is indispensable to any Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

It is a traditional Maharashtrian delicacy that is believed to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite. As such, it is enjoyed with much fervour during this festival. Over the years, modak has seen numerous experimentation as people devour this sweet with enthusiasm. If you are looking to experiment with your usual modak this year, then you must try this recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

“No more modaks, said no one ever! Go for this fried version too and turn your festivities fabulous!” the chef wrote. Take a look.

Ingredients

*Stiff dough made with ½ cup whole wheat flour + ½ cup refined

*Ghee- 1 tbsp

*Poppy seeds (khuskhus) scraped- 1 tbsp

*Fresh coconut scraped- 1½ cups

*Saffron- 10-12 strands

*Sugar- ¾ cup

*Green cardamom powder- ¼ tsp

*Oil to deep-fry

Method

Heat ghee in a non-stick pan, add poppy seeds and sauté for 30 seconds. Add coconut, saffron, mix well and sauté for 2 minutes. Add sugar, green cardamom powder, mix well and cook for 5-6 minutes on low heat or till sugar completely dissolves and the mixture becomes almost dry. Make sure the sugar doesn’t caramelise. Transfer in a bowl and allow to cool. Divide the dough into equal portions and roll into balls. Make dent in the centre of each ball. Place a portion of the stuffing in the dent, pleat the edges and gather them together to form a modak. Pinch to seal the edges at the top. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Gently slide in the modaks, a few at a time, and deep-fry on medium heat till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper and allow to cool down to room temperature. Arrange on a serving platter and serve or store in an airtight container. Drain on absorbent paper and serve.

