Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Follow this celeb-approved guide to eating healthy ahead of the festive season

Author, actor and hands-on mother Soha Ali Khan has come up with an extensive guide on what to eat and how you can ensure your health, while also having mad fun

New Delhi
August 10, 2022 2:10:59 pm
Soha Ali Khan swears by this healthy eating guide for the festive season.

Indians are known for their festive grandeur, which involves, among other things, eating delectable meals involving many things sweet and savoury.

While occasional binge-eating is not bad for health, consuming an enormous quantity of any food item that you normally would not have may be detrimental to health. The festivities in India are about to begin and they will continue till the end of the year.

As such, author, actor and hands-on mother Soha Ali Khan has come up with an extensive guide on what to eat, how you can ensure your health, while also celebrating with friends and family and having mad fun.

* Avoid going to a party on an empty stomach

Soha says that going to a party on an empty stomach is the “worst thing you could do”. “When one is hungry, they often choose unhealthy foods. When you go longer than usual without eating, you start to feel anxious and tense. Binge-eating usually starts that way,” the actor says.

Soha Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan healthy foods, Soha Ali Khan healthy diet, Soha Ali Khan healthy eating, Soha Ali Khan festive food guide, what to eat during festive season, festive foods, festive season health, indian express news Keep almonds handy whenever you step out. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

She suggests eating satiating snacks like almonds. “A handful of almonds promote feelings of fullness, which may keep hunger at bay between meals. They are loaded with nutrients including dietary fiber, vitamin E and vitamin B12.”

In fact, according to published Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani texts, almonds are good for the skin, too, and are a healthy source of energy. Soha suggests easy-to-make starters like sesame smoked almonds as an alternative to chips or other calorie-packed snacks.

* Do not skip fruits

It is important to eat a bowl of freshly-cut fruits, as they are low in fats and calories. “They also include essential nutrients that we may otherwise not consume during the festive season. Rich in fibre, they help regularise bowel movement, avoiding an upset stomach due to the variety of fried and spicy food,” Soha says.

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

She adds that you can eat a mix of apples, oranges, chikoo, muskmelon, and grapes to avoid monotony. “You can also consume fruits in the form of juice or smoothies with a garnish of almonds.”

* Exercise for at least 30 minutes

While hitting the gym or doing yoga is difficult during the festive season, try to go for a brisk walk, run, or do simple stretches at home, the actor says, explaining that it is important to keep your body active. “It will also help burn those extra calories you consume.”

Lastly, she says, one should drink plenty of water. “Carry a bottle of water to stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of water will help control acidity, otherwise caused due to fried and oily food,” she concludes.

What do you think of these tips?

